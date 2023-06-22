Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

IN BRIEF: — POLICE SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA — Authorities say a North Carolina police officer fatally shot a person who was walking down a street displaying a gun.

SOUTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-DESANTIS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out endorsements from 15 South Carolina lawmakers. The list was shared first on Thursday with The Associated Press ahead of DeSantis’ town hall in North Augusta. The endorsements come from 11 state House members and four state senators. It’s a show of force for DeSantis in a state current Republican front-runner Donald Trump won handily in the 2016 primary and where he has maintained popularity. Many of the new endorsements are from lawmakers who have introduced DeSantis during previous appearances in the early voting state. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 560 words, photo.

VIRGINIA

ELECTION-DATA CENTERS

LEESBURG, Va. — The tech industry’s drive to dot the Virginia landscape with data centers may have hit a snag this week in Prince William County. Residents of the state’s second most populous jurisdiction supplied perhaps the biggest upset among a series of surprising results when a political newcomer, Deshundra Jefferson, knocked off the county’s top elected official in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING: 750 words by 3 p.m.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

XGR-BUDGET

DOVER, Del. — House lawmakers in Delaware vote on a proposed operating budget of more than $5.6 billion for the fiscal year starting July 1. The spending plan is roughly 10% higher than this year’s $5.1 billion operating budget.

SPORTS

BBN–DIAMONDBACKS-NATIONALS

Arizona plays Washington at Nationals Park. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. By Patrick Stevens.

BBC–CWS-WAKE FOREST-LSU

OMAHA, Neb. — No. 1 national seed Wake Forest and LSU meet again at the College World Series, this time in a second bracket final that will determine Florida’s opponent in the best-of-three championship round that starts Saturday. The Demon Deacons and Tigers split their first two meetings here. By Eric Olson. 650 words, photos. Game starts 7 p.m. EDT.

LOCALIZATION:

ABORTION-LOCALIZE IT: A year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion policy has changed in most states. Bans on abortion throughout pregnancy — with some exceptions — are now in place in 14 states. Deep restrictions have been adopted in others, while most Democrat-controlled states have taken steps to protect access. We provide tips for covering the anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in your states and communities. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HOUSING-EVICTIONS RISING-LOCALIZE IT: Eviction filings are far above average in some cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike. According to the latest data from the Eviction Lab, filings in several cities are running as much as 50% above pre-pandemic averages. We provide tips on finding eviction rates for your states and cities and offer ideas for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

MEDICAID-STATES-LOCALIZE IT: Well over 1 million Medicaid recipients already have been removed from the rolls as states start enforcing eligibility rules for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. States normally conduct periodic reviews to determine whether Medicaid recipients continue to meet the income thresholds and family circumstances required for the government health-care program for lower-income residents. But federal law barred states from dropping people from Medicaid during the coronavirus pandemic in exchange for additional federal funding. The enrollment freeze ended in April, and states are now plowing through a backlog of cases to determine whether people should remain on Medicaid. We offer tips for finding out what’s happening in your state and point you to sources for local data. Find the latest Localize It guides.

CONSUMER PRICES-LOCALIZE IT: Inflation is falling but remains high and still squeezing many Americans’ finances. We offer context and details, instructions on how to view inflation numbers in your community and ideas for interview questions. Find the latest Localize It guides.

PRIDE-TRANSGENDER-LOCALIZE IT: As LGBTQ+ communities and their allies hold Pride events this month, transgender people especially are in the spotlight. A driving force for attention for a minority group within a minority group is a bevy of state laws across the U.S. on treatment of transgender people. In some states, there are bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors, restrictions on which bathrooms they can use and whether they can play on girls and women’s sports teams. In other states, there’s been a move to protect some rights for transgender people. We offer ideas for local coverage. Find the latest Localize It guides.

U.S. STORIES

TITANIC-TOURIST SUB — The search for the missing submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic has passed the critical 96-hour mark when breathable air could have run out. That’s a grim moment in the intense effort to save the five people aboard. The Titan submersible was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. But experts have emphasized that was an approximation and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve breathable air. SENT: 1,080 words, video, photos, audio.

ABORTION — A year after the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, 25 million women of childbearing age now live in states where the law makes abortions harder to get. Saturday is the one year anniversary of the court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which struck down Roe v. Wade. Abortion law is now in the hands of state lawmakers and courts. Most Republican-led states have restricted abortion. SENT: 2,600 words, video, photos, audio, 900-word abridged version.

BIDEN-IMPEACHMENT — A surprise effort by hard-right House Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden has been sidelined for now. But the ability of GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert to force the issue demonstrates the challenge Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces in controlling his own Republican majority. For now, McCarthy negotiated a deal with Boebert to send the Biden impeachment resolution to committees for review. The House is expected to vote on the plan Thursday. SENT: 860 words, photo, audio.

SCI-CULTIVATED MEAT-TASTE TEST — AP health reporter JoNel Aleccia taste-tested “cell-cultivated” meat made by two California firms that were the first to get U.S. Department of Agriculture approval to sell the novel product. While it was strange to think of eating a new kind of meat made from animal cells grown in huge steel vats, it was interesting to try foods that experts say will launch a new era in meat production. The aim is to reduce harm to animals and drastically curtail the environmental impacts of raising them. Plus, it tastes like chicken. SENT: 740 words, photo.

