Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

HOUSE SPEAKER-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s state House speaker is being sued for damages by a local elected official who alleges the powerful Republican ruined his marriage by having an affair with his wife. Lawyers for Scott Lassiter claim in the Wake County lawsuit that for more than three years Speaker Tim Moore “willfully interfered in the marital relationship.” Moore and Lassiter’s wife are rejecting the lawsuit claims. The Lassiters are separated. Moore has been speaker since 2015. North Carolina is one of a handful of states where jilted spouses can seek damages under what’s known as claims of “alienation of affection” and “criminal conversation.” By Gary Robertson. SENT: 600 words, photo.

TRANSGENDER RIGHTS-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — Transgender rights are taking center stage Tuesday in North Carolina as the GOP-controlled General Assembly considers legislation restricting gender-affirming health care and trans participation in sports. Hours after the House Health Committee advanced a bill banning state facilities from treating trans minors with puberty blocking drugs, hormone therapies and gender-affirming surgeries, the Senate will vote whether to ban trans girls from playing on the school sports team that align with their gender identity. By Hannah Schoenbaum. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1:30 p.m.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

XGR-SOUTH CAROLINA BUDGET

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issues budget vetoes Tuesday. They aren’t expected to be huge chunks of the state’s $13 billion budget. The governor works with lawmakers on the spending plan and mostly targets local spending he doesn’t think has enough public scrutiny. In fact, the vetoes are expected to be so minor that legislators are discussing not coming back into session to deal with them in 2023. By Jeffrey Collins. UPCOMING: 500 words, photo by 5:30 p.m.

IN BRIEF: — POLICE SHOOTINGS-SOUTH CAROLINA — Authorities say sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina killed armed men in two different shootouts over the weekend.

____

VIRGINIA

ELECTION 2023-VIRGINIA

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia voters are choosing their party’s nominees in a primary election that features dozens of state legislative races, many of them hotly contested. Both parties and both General Assembly chambers have competitive contests on Tuesday, including in some of the swing districts that will help determine the balance of power come November. An unusually high number of sitting officeholders are also facing serious challenges in an election season that’s been upended by new political maps. It could add to significant turnover already driven by a wave of retirements come January. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 850 words, photos. Will be updated.

GANNETT-GOOGLE

Gannett is suing Google and its parent company Alphabet, claiming that they unlawfully acquired and maintain monopolies on the advertising technology tools that publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell online ad space. The publisher of USA Today alleges in the suit that Google controls how publishers sell their ad slots and forces them to sell an increasing amount of ad space to Google at lower prices. This in turn results in less revenue for publishers and Google’s ad-tech rivals and more money for Google. Gannett CEO Mike Reed said in an opinion piece published Tuesday in USA Today that the company wants to “restore fair competition in a digital advertising marketplace that Google has demolished.” By Michelle Chapman. SENT: 430 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

HUNTER BIDEN

HUNTER BIDEN

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's son Hunter will plead guilty to federal tax offenses and avoid prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars. Hunter Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of the agreement made public Tuesday. The agreement will spare him prosecution on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user if he adheres to certain conditions. The White House says the president and the first lady "love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life." Ex-President Donald Trump likens the Hunter Biden deal to a "mere traffic ticket." By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 1,330 words, photos, video, audio. With: HUNTER BIDEN-EXPLAINER

____

SPORTS

BBA–ORIOLES-RAYS

Baltimore plays Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBN–CARDINALS-NATIONALS

St. Louis plays Washington at Nationals Park. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. By Byron Kerr.

BKN–NBA DRAFT-BIGS

Victor Wembanyama’s long frame and versatile game has him as the headliner among the bigs in this year’s NBA draft. The 19-year-old frenchman headlines the list of bigs in the draft with his incomparable skillset. The position also includes Duke’s Dereck Lively II and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 750 words and photos by noon.

CAR–NASCAR-MARKS-CHICAGO XFINITY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks will drive for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series race on the Chicago Street Course next week. It will be the first Xfinity Series start for Marks since 2018. He has 35 career Xfinity starts, including a victory at Mid-Ohio in 2016. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 400 words. Sent.

CAR–NASCAR-JGR-COMMANDERS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joe Gibbs has sold a minority stake in his eponymous NASCAR team to the group awaiting approval to take over ownership of the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Arctos Partners has reached an agreement to buy the Commanders from Dan Snyder pending approval. Gibbs will become a limited partner in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, pending approval by the NBA and NHL. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 420 words. Sent. B

____

____

____

U.S. STORIES

TITANIC-TOURIST SUB — Rescuers in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean are racing against time to find a missing submersible before the oxygen supply runs out for five people who were on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic. Authorities reported the carbon-fiber vessel overdue Sunday night, setting off an international rescue effort in waters about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Aboard were a pilot, a renowned British adventurer, two members of an iconic Pakistani business family and a Titanic expert. The submersible named the Titan could run out of air by Thursday morning. SENT: 1,320 words, photos, video, audio. With: TITANIC TOURIST SUB-EXPLAINER

HUNTER BIDEN — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter will plead guilty to federal tax offenses and avoid prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars. Hunter Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of the agreement made public Tuesday. The agreement will spare him prosecution on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user if he adheres to certain conditions. The White House says the president and the first lady “love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life.” Ex-President Donald Trump likens the Hunter Biden deal to a “mere traffic ticket.” SENT: 1,320 words, photos, video, audio. With: HUNTER BIDEN-EXPLAINER

BIKE STORE FIRE — Authorities say a fire that started in a New York City e-bike shop spread to upper-floor apartments, killing four people and injuring several others. It appears to be the latest in a string of fires linked to lithium ion batteries in the city. The blaze was reported early Tuesday in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan. Authorities say two men and two women died, and two other women were hospitalized in critical condition. Officials say battery charging and electrical violations were found at the shop last year and it was fined $1,600. A man who said he owns the shop told The Associated Press that no batteries were being charged there overnight. SENT: 730 words, photos.

BIDEN-NEVADA LITHIUM MINE — A huge lithium mine under construction in northern Nevada is at the center of a dispute over President Joe Biden’s clean energy agenda. The administration says the mine will produce battery material needed to meet Biden’s goal for half of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2030. But Native American tribes and environmentalists say the mine at Thacker Pass will harm wildlife habitats, degrade groundwater and pollute the air in a remote area dotted with sagebrush. The mine also could destroy a sacred site where U.S. troops massacred dozens of Paiute tribal members after the Civil War. One activist calls the mine “green colonialism″ that will irreparably harm Indigenous people. SENT: 1,330 words, photos, video.

____

____________________

