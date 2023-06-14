Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

SPORTS GAMBLING-NORTH CAROLINA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —Regulated sports betting and horse racing should begin across North Carolina in the first half of next year after Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation that greatly expands gambling within the state’s borders into law. The Democratic governor held a bill-signing ceremony Wednesday at Spectrum Center, home to the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. It could house one of several anticipated sportsbooks allowed at or near professional sports venues as part of the law. The Republican-controlled General Assembly finalized the bill last week. The new law says betting could begin as early as next Jan. 8 but as late as mid-June 2024. SENT: 540 words, photo.

XGR–ELECTIONS BILLS

RALEIIGH, N.C. — Two bills filed by North Carolina Senate Republicans that could make it tougher for certain ballots cast early to count and would shift appointment powers from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to the legislature get their first hearings Wednesday in a committee. Cooper and his allies call the measures power grabs that would suppress voting in the closely divided state. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 4 p.m.

FRUIT FLIES-GENE TARGETING

Researchers at North Carolina State University hope they’ve come up with a way to combat a type of fruit fly that can decimate raspberries and strawberries – targeting a gene to sterilize the pest. If their process works in the field, it could be an important addition to farmers’ arsenal against a persistent bug that can wipe out 20% to 30% of a raspberry crop even after it’s been sprayed with pesticide. By Melina Walling.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

ARMY TRAINING DEATH

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Army officials say a 40-year-old staff sergeant training to be a drill sergeant has been found dead after failing to return from a land navigation course at a South Carolina military base. Authorities say Staff Sgt. Jaime Contreras was found Monday nearly 11 hours after he was supposed to have completed the three-hour course at Fort Jackson near Columbia. Army officials say Contreras was only about 50 meters off the course but in very unforgiving terrain. Authorities released few details including how Contreras died or why he might have gone off course. Contreras was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and lived in Las Vegas. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 310 words.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

CAPITOL RIOT-SENTENCINGS

A former National Security Agency employee has been sentenced to 14 days of imprisonment for storming the U.S. Capitol along with associates described by authorities as fellow followers of a white nationalist movement. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly also has sentenced Paul Lovley to three years of probation. Lovley was charged with four other men whom prosecutors described as “members” of the white nationalist America First movement. Prosecutors had recommended 30 days of imprisonment for Lovley. They said the 24-year-old former resident of Maryland worked as an information technology specialist for the NSA before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.By Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 830 words, photo.

____

SPORTS

BBA–BLUE JAYS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — The Orioles try to follow up on their 11-6 win over Toronto when they take the field for the second game of this series. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7:05 p.m. ET.

BBO–NATIONALS-ASTROS

HOUSTON — Houston’s Framber Valdez opposes Washington’s Josiah Gray when the Astros and Nationals continue a three-game series. UPCOMING: 600 words. Photos.

FBN–PANTHERS-THIELEN

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Thielen has been a part of a dynamic duo of wide receivers most of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, playing alongside star wide receivers Stephon Diggs and Justin Jefferson. But now that he’s in Carolina, Thielen doesn’t have that top-notch running mate. But he believes the Panthers overall depth will help at wide receiver will help make up for it. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET

____

____

____

____

U.S. STORIES

SOUTHERN BAPTISTS — The Southern Baptist Convention has refused to welcome Saddleback Church back into its fold. It has rejected an appeal by the California megachurch of its ejection for having women pastors. Southern Baptist church representatives at their annual meeting here also rejected a similar appeal by a smaller church, Fern Creek Baptist of Louisville, Kentucky, which is led by a woman pastor. The results of the Tuesday votes were announced Wednesday morning on the concluding day of the two-day annual meeting in New Orleans. The statement of faith for the nation’s largest Protestant denomination asserts that only qualified men can serve as pastors. SENT: 640 words, photos.

DENVER SHOOTING — Authorities in Denver say a shooting amid fans celebrating the Nuggets’ first NBA championship win was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong. It left 10 people wounded, including one of two people arrested in connection with the shooting. Five people were still hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, all in fair condition. Police Chief Ron Thomas said investigators believe five or six of the wounded were bystanders. The gunfire broke out early Tuesday, around 3 1/2 hours after Monday’s game. Police say 20 rounds were fired at the scene, and investigators recovered five handguns and a “significant quantity” of suspected fentanyl pills. SENT: 650 words, photos, video, audio.

TRUMP CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he hoarded classified documents detailing sensitive military secrets and schemed to thwart government efforts to get them back. Trump appeared before a judge in Miami’s federal courthouse on Tuesday. He is the first former president charged with federal crimes. Authorities say Trump schemed and lied to block the government from recovering the documents concerning nuclear programs and other sensitive military secrets stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate. It’s the second criminal case Trump faces as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024. He’s also accused in New York state court of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments during the 2016 campaign. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, video, audio.

—With: TRUMP CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS-COURT SCENE

FEDERAL RESERVE-CONSUMER IMPACT — The Federal Reserve’s likely decision Wednesday afternoon to leave interest rates alone for the first time in 11 meetings will raise hopes that it may be nearing the end of its rate-hiking campaign to cool inflation. That’s not to say the Fed is done raising rates. Most economists foresee another increase or two, starting as soon as next month. And even after the Fed has stopped hiking, it’s likely to keep borrowing rates at a peak for months to come. Consumers would still have to bear the weight of higher-cost auto loans, mortgages, credit cards and other forms of borrowing. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

____

