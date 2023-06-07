Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–SPORTS GAMBLING

RALEIGH, N.C. — A measure legalizing and regulating sports wagering in North Carolina will be sent to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper if the House votes one more time on Wednesday for changes made to the bill by the Senate. The House already gave tentative final approval to the sports and horse-race gambling authorization on Tuesday. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 4 p.m.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

XGR SOUTH CAROLINA LEGISLATURE

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina General Assembly’s special session rolled on Wednesday without an end in sight as the House spent about an hour dealing with a few bills and vetoes while waiting for a budget and bond reform bill everyone agrees is important, but can’t agree on what’s in them. They wanted to be finished by June 1, but now face a looming July 1 deadline to get the spending plan in place. By Jeffrey Collins. UPCOMING: 550 words, photos by 4 p.m.

VOTING RIGHTS ACT-VOICES

One lost a brother, murdered in Mississippi trying to register Black residents to vote. Another walked with Martin Luther King Jr. until his assassination. A woman who was then a teenager in Alabama felt the force of a police club and heard the fatal gunshot that led to Selma’s Bloody Sunday march. They are among the last witnesses to an era driven by tragedies and violence that led – eventually – to the passage of the Voting Rights Act. Now they and others reflect on the slow weakening of a law that had promised equality for all. By Gary Fields. SENT : 400 words, photo, video.

— With: VOTING RIGHTS ACT-VOICES-STEPHEN SCHWERNER, VOTING RIGHTS ACT-VOICES-ANDREW YOUNG, VOTING RIGHTS ACT-VOICES-LUCI JOHNSON, VOTING RIGHTS ACT-VOICES-NORMAN HILL, VOTING RIGHTS ACT-VOICES-JOEL FINKELSTEIN, VOTING RIGHTS ACT-VOICES-DELLA MAYNOR

____

VIRGINIA

RICHMOND SHOOTING

RICHMOND, Va. — Police say a gunman who opened fire minutes after a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia, targeted an 18-year-old graduate he had a long-running dispute with. Eighteen-year-old Shawn Jackson and his father, Lorenzo Smith, were both killed Tuesday in the shooting. The gunfire sent hundreds fleeing in panic outside the state capital’s city-owned Altria Theater after the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School. Five other people were wounded. Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards says the shooting suspect, 19-year-old Amari Pollard, knew Jackson. He said the two had been embroiled in a dispute for more than a year. Edwards said the nature of the dispute is still being investigated. By Sarah Rankin and Denise Lavoie. SENT: 590 words, photos, video, audio.

VIRGINIA-CARBON PLAN

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia regulators are expected to take a final vote on whether to advance Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to withdraw from a multistate carbon cap-and-trade program. The state Air Pollution Control Board meets Wednesday to discuss the matter. The body is dominated by Youngkin appointees and backed withdrawal in a previous vote. Virginia spent years under Democratic administrations moving toward participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which environmental advocates say is proven to help reduce pollution and address climate change. But that has been thrown into reverse since Youngkin took office in January 2022. The governor says the program has functioned as a regressive tax on electricity users. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 710 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

ABORTION PILL-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland board has approved an emergency procurement of more than $1 million to pay for a stockpile of a widely used abortion pill due to legal challenges against the drug’s use. The Board of Public Works approved the funds on Wednesday to pay for 35,000 doses that would last several years, if necessary. The stockpile, acquired in April, includes 30,000 doses of mifepristone and 5,000 doses of misoprostol. The board is comprised of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Treasurer Dereck Davis. Moore, a Democrat, noted before the vote that the drug has fallen under “a very unique and distinct attack.” By Brian Witte. SENT: 350 words, photo.

THEATER-THE WIZ

Two men who stepped into 6-inch heels for “Kinky Boots” on Broadway will play the title character behind the curtain when “The Wiz” tours the U.S. starting this fall and lands on Broadway in 2024 — Wayne Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. Brady will star as the Wiz in San Francisco from Jan. 16-Feb. 11 at the Golden Gate Theatre, and in Los Angeles from Feb. 13–March 3, before hitting Broadway in spring 2024. Mingo will star in the role of the Wiz in the remaining cities of the national tour. The two actors were last on Broadway in “Kinky Boots” playing Lola. Brady handed the role to Mingo and “now I’ll go on the road and then hand him the baton,” says Mingo. By Mark Kennedy. SENT: 670 words, photo.

___

SPORTS

BBO–ORIOLES-BREWERS

Baltimore plays Milwaukee at American Family Field. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBO–CELEBRATIONS

In Seattle, home run hitters break out a trident. In Baltimore, a human waterfall, well, kind of. In Pittsburgh, they don a custom made jacket, grab a sword and channel their inner Jack Sparrow. Home run props are seemingly everywhere in Major League Baseball these days, adding some needed levity to a game that can take itself a little too seriously at times. By Will Graves. UPCOMING: 1,350 words, photos.

BBN–DIAMONDBACKS-NATIONALS

Arizona plays Washington at Nationals Park. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By Patrick Stevens.

CAR–NASCAR-KOBAYASHI DEBUT

LE MANS, France — One of the top sports car racers in the world will make his NASCAR debut when Kamui Kobayashi drives for Toyota on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in August. Kobayashi will drive for 23XI Racing. The team is owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 850 words, photos.

____

____

____

____________________

