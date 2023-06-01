Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

SOUTH CAROLINA

GAS STATION SHOOTING

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a store owner in South Carolina charged with murder this week after shooting a 14-year-old boy he wrongly thought stole water has shot at suspected shoplifters two other times in the past eight years and not faced charges. Richland County deputies say 58-year-old Rick Chow got in a fight with a shoplifter in 2018 and shot the man in the leg. They say in 2015, a suspected shoplifter got in a car after Chow tried to stop him and Chow fired several shots at the vehicle after the suspect threatened to shoot him. Chow’s lawyer has not commented on Monday’s murder charge or the other shootings. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 670 words, photo.

ELECTION 2024-DESANTIS-NH

LACONIA, N.H. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off his first visit to New Hampshire as a declared presidential candidate on Thursday by turning his focus to President Joe Biden and criticizing him for championing a move to demote the early voting state from its prominent role picking presidential candidates. The appearance by DeSantis before New Hampshire voters comes as former President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail in Iowa, marking the first time both Republicans were pitching themselves before voters as official candidates. By Michelle L. Price, Steve Peoples and Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 920 words, photos, video.

IMMIGRATION-DEFERRED ACTION

HOUSTON — A revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children is scheduled to be debated before a federal judge in Houston who previously ruled the program illegal. Attorneys representing the nine states that have sued to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the U.S. Justice Department and DACA recipients are set to appear at a court hearing Thursday. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen is expected to reconsider the program, which was changed in October. Hanen is not expected to immediately rule. By Juan A. Lozano. SENT: 570 words, photo, audio.

____

VIRGINIA

CARNIVAL MAGIC-MAN OVERBOARD

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 35-year-old man who was reported missing from a Carnival cruise ship off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast. SENT: 150 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BALTIMORE-PROSECUTION POLICY

BALTIMORE — Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, who took office in January, will hold a press conference to outline the details of his new citation docket to address quality of life offenses in Baltimore. The new system likely represents a departure from his predecessor’s policy of not prosecuting certain low-level offenses. By Lea Skene.

SPELLING BEE

OXON HILL, Md. — The Scripps National Spelling Bee crowns a champion at its prime-time finals. The winner receives more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. By Ben Nuckols. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Competition begins at 8 p.m.

HBCUS-PHILANTHROPY

Historically Black colleges and universities, which had seen giving from foundations decline in recent decades, have seen an increase in gifts particularly from corporations and corporate foundations over the last several years. In their pitches, HBCUs have been emphasizing their ability to deliver returns on the investment in student mobility. Amid the reckoning over racial injustice spurred by the killing of George Floyd, a key factor in the giving by corporations has been the influence of their Black employees. The giving to HBCUs is a new trend for corporations, said Marybeth Gasman, a Rutgers University professor. By Annie Ma and Thalia Beaty. SENT: 950 words, photos.

CHANGING WORKFORCE-PLANE MECHANICS

WASHINGTON — Across the U.S. economy, a number of industries are facing the same formidable challenge: Replenishing a workforce that is being diminished by a surge of retirements that began during the pandemic and has continued since. Since 2019, the proportion of retirees in the U.S. population has risen from 18% to nearly 20% — equivalent to about 3.5 million fewer workers. And the trend seems sure to accelerate: The percentage of workers who are 55 or older is nearly 24%, up from only about 15% two decades ago. Among the industries that have encountered frustrating labor shortages, magnified by a steady exodus of older workers, are airline maintenance, construction, manufacturing and nursing, along with some professional industries such as accounting. By Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 1,380 words, photo, audio.

____

____

VIDEO

Schumer: Senate to stay until ‘job is done’

DeSantis wraps up one-day Iowa campaign blitz

Iowa collapsed building owner fined

____

AUDIO

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is now underway. Here’s what to know

House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate

Renewable energy surges, driven by solar boom and high fuel prices, report finds

Know any airplane mechanics? A wave of retirements is leaving some US industries desperate to hire

____

U.S. STORIES

DEBT LIMIT-GETTING A DEAL — The path toward a default-averting deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wasn’t always clear. The two principals did not know each other well, Democrats repeatedly insisted on not negotiating on the nation’s borrowing obligations while Republicans demanded spending cuts that the White House did not want. But with trusted deputies on both ends and pressure to avoid blame for a devastating default, Biden and McCarthy were able to strike a deal. UPCOMING: 900 words by 3 p.m., photos. With DEBT LIMIT — After sailing through the House on a bipartisan vote, the debt ceiling and budget cuts package now goes to the Senate. SENT: 1,020 words, video, photos, audio. UPCOMING: Developing; timing of Senate vote unclear; With DEBT LIMIT-McCARTHY — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is nothing if not a political survivor. SENT: 900 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-DeSANTIS-TRUMP — Former President Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail Thursday as his chief rival for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is undertaking his first swing through early voting states as an official candidate. SENT: 920 words, video, photos, audio. UPCOMING: Will be updated with events throughout the day.

AI CHIPS-EXPLAINER — The hottest thing in technology is an unprepossessing sliver of silicon closely related to the chips that power video game graphics. It’s an artificial intelligence chip, designed specifically to make building AI systems such as ChatGPT faster and cheaper. The chips and their leading designer, Nvidia, are now at the center of what some experts consider an AI revolution that could reshape the technology sector and possibly the world along with it. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SPELLING BEE — The Scripps National Spelling Bee crowns a champion at its prime-time finals. The winner receives more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, video. Competition begins at 8 p.m.

____

