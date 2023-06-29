Live Radio
Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed.

The Associated Press

June 29, 2023, 10:56 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was off 8 cents at $6.5725 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 29.75 cents at $5.8350 a bushel; Jul. oats fell 10.75 cents at $3.7725 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 5.75 cents at $14.5450 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .40 cent at $1.8015 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .28 cent at $2.40 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was off .45 cent at $.9395 a pound.

