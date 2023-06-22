Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 20 cents at $7.4225 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 1.50 cents at $6.6250 a bushel; Jul. oats fell 7 cents at $3.96 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 33.75 cents at $14.7850 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was rose .25 cent at $1.7705 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .18 cent at $2.2850 a pound; Jul. lean hogs fell 1.23 cents at $.9327 a pound.

