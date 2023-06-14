Grains mostly lower, Livstock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. lost 10.50 cents at $6.33 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 7.50 cents at $6.1425 a bushel; Jul. oats was up 7.50 cents at $3.8025 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was off 6.25 cents at $13.9075 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle up .10 cent at $1.7890 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.55 cents at $2.3940 a pound; Jun. lean hogs rose .45 cent at $.8735 a pound.

