Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. was up 4.50 cents at $7.39 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 10.50 cents at $6.6050 a bushel, Jul. oats was off .75 cent at 3.97 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 14.25 cents at $15.0050 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.7765 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.95 cents at $2.3067 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs fell 2.90 cents at $.9185 a pound.

