Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. fell 6 cents at $6.3025 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 4.75 cents at $6.0775 a bushel, Jul. oats rose 12.25 cents at 3.8925 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 11 cents at $13.8925 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off 1.97 cents at $1.7745 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 4.55 cents at $2.3590 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was up .08 cent at $.8720 a pound.

