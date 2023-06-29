Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

Wheat for Jul. was off 2.75 cents at $6.53 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 9 cents at $5.81 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. was off 2.75 cents at $6.53 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 9 cents at $5.81 a bushel, Jul. oats lost 9.25 cents at 3.6775 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 32 cents at $14.83 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .13 cent at $1.7975 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.12 cents at $2.4237 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs rose 1.18 cents at $.9545 a pound.

