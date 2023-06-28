Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

Wheat for Jul. lost 26 cents at $6.6525 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 18.25 cents at $6.1325 a bushel, Jul.…

Wheat for Jul. lost 26 cents at $6.6525 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 18.25 cents at $6.1325 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 2.75 cents at 3.88 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 54 cents at $14.4875 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose 1.68 cents at $1.7975 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.85 cents at $2.3972 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was up .70 cent at $.9440 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.