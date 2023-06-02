Grains mostly higher,Livestock higher

Wheat for Jul. was up 8.25 cents at $6.19 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 16.50 cents at $6.09 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. was up 8.25 cents at $6.19 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 16.50 cents at $6.09 a bushel, Jul. oats was off 1.50 cents at 3.3750 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 23 cents at $13.5250 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose 1.52 cents at $1.7642 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .25 cent at $2.4190 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs gained 3.17 cents at $.8672 a pound.

