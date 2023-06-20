Grains mostly higher, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 2 cents at $6.94 a bushel; Jul. corn gained 7.75 cents at $6.4375 a bushel; Jul. oats fell 5.50 cents at $4.0150 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 19 cents at $14.8025 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .47 cent at $1.7822 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.03 cents at $2.3367 a pound; Jul. lean hogs rose 1.10 cents at $.9450 a pound.

