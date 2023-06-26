Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. fell 9 cents at $7.2425 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 6.50 cents at $6.3725 a bushel, Jul.…

Wheat for Jul. fell 9 cents at $7.2425 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 6.50 cents at $6.3725 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 5.75 cents at 3.9125 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 26.50 cents at $15.21 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.7770 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .28 cent at $2.3367 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs rose 2.13 cents at $.9340 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.