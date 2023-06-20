Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. rose 7.25 cents at $6.9575 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 3.50 cents at $6.4375 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. rose 7.25 cents at $6.9575 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 3.50 cents at $6.4375 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 7.50 cents at 3.97 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 10.75 cents at $14.7725 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off 1.23 cents at $1.7712 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 2.77 cents at $2.3215 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs rose 3 cents at $.9585 a pound.

