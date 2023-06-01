Grains mixed,Livestock higher

Wheat for Jul. was rose 16.50 cents at $6.1075 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 1.50 cents at $5.9250 a…

Wheat for Jul. was rose 16.50 cents at $6.1075 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 1.50 cents at $5.9250 a bushel, Jul. oats was unchanged at 3.39 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 29.75 cents at $13.2950 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle advanced 5.78 cent at $1.7490 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.48 cents at $2.4165 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was up .98 cent at $.8355 a pound.

