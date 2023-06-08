NEW LAWS: Guns, Botox, drones in Virginia | Gas tax hike in Maryland | Marijuana laws | Move Over law
Grains mixed, Livstock lower.

The Associated Press

June 8, 2023, 11:06 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. lost 1.75 cents at $6.1975 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 4.50 cents at $6.0575 a bushel; Jul. oats was up 4.25 cents at $3.4525 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 8.25 cents at $13.6850 a bushel.

Beef, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost .95 cent at $1.7980 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down 2.35 cents at $2.4050 a pound; Jun. lean hogs dropped .70 cent at $.8717 a pound.

