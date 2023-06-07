Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Wheat for Jul. was down 11 cents at $6.1675 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 3.75 cents at $6.0425 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. was down 11 cents at $6.1675 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 3.75 cents at $6.0425 a bushel, Jul. oats lost 2.50 cents at 3.4425 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 7.50 cents at $13.6075 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell .82 cent at $1.79 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 4.15 cents at $2.3910 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs dropped .60 cent at $.8770 a pound.

