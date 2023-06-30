Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for Jul. fell 16.75 cents at $6.3625 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 26.50 cents at $5.5450 a bushel, Jul.…

Wheat for Jul. fell 16.75 cents at $6.3625 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 26.50 cents at $5.5450 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 9.50 cents at 3.7725 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 74.25 cents at $15.5725 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose 1.75 cents at $1.8150 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 5.20 cents at $2.4757 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.9565 a pound.

