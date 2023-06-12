Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains, Livstock mixed.

Grains, Livstock mixed.

The Associated Press

June 12, 2023, 11:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. off 1.50 cents at $6.2750 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 15 cents at $6.16 a bushel; Jul. oats fell 3 cents at $3.62 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up .03 cent at $13.79 a bushel.

Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 1.18 cents at $1.7857 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down 2.30 cents at $2.3795 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was up .02 cent at $.8777 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up