Grains, Livestock higher

Wheat for Jul. was up 3.75 cents at $6.2775 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 10.50 cents at $6.08 a bushel, Jul. oats rose 3.75 cents at 3.4675 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 3.25 cents at $13.5325 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose 3.67 cents at $1.7982 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .65 cent at $2.4335 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs gained 2.98 cents at $.8830 a pound.

