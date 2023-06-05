Live Radio
Grains higher, Livstock mixed.

Grains higher, Livstock mixed.

The Associated Press

June 5, 2023, 11:07 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. gained 14.25 cents at $6.19 a bushel; Jul. corn advanced 19 cents at $6.02 a bushel; Jul. oats was up 7.50 cents at $3.4225 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 8.25 cents at $13.50 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .87 cent at $1.7732 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .25 cent at $2.4190 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was up .83 cent at $.8570 a pound.

