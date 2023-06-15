45 Graduate Degree Jobs That Pay More Than $100K

Discover high-paying graduate degree jobs. Graduate school is a major time and money commitment. But the return on investment can…

Graduate school is a major time and money commitment. But the return on investment can be well worth the cost, as a more advanced credential may help open the door to lucrative jobs. Here are a few examples of careers, listed in alphabetical order, where a graduate degree can lead to a job with an annual salary of more than $100,000 in the U.S.

Aerospace engineer

Individuals who are fascinated by space exploration might enjoy a career as an aerospace engineer. Though only a bachelor’s degree is necessary for an entry-level position in this field, jobs in research and academia typically require a graduate degree, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS. The median annual salary for aerospace engineers was $122,270 in 2021, and the BLS predicts that jobs in this field will increase 6% between 2021 and 2031 — a growth rate that matches the average among all U.S. occupations.

Anesthesiologist

When a patient needs surgery and must be put under anesthesia, the doctor who ensures that the patient is safe and feels as little pain as possible is an anesthesiologist. The job of this highly trained specialist sometimes requires making life-or-death, split-second decisions, so good judgment is paramount. The average salary among anesthesiologists in 2021 was $331,190, and the BLS predicts that the number of jobs in this field will increase by 1% between 2021 and 2031.

Architectural or engineering manager

When a building is constructed or a machine is made, the person in charge of the project is often an architectural or engineering manager. Architectural managers typically need a master’s degree in architecture. Although it is possible to get an engineering management position with only an undergraduate degree, it is common for people who want to advance to seek a management-related graduate degree such as a Master of Business Administration, or MBA. According to the BLS, the median annual wage within this profession in 2021 was $152,350, and a 2% increase in jobs is projected within this field between 2021 and 2031.

Astronomer

An astronomer is a scientist who studies celestial bodies using telescopes and other devices, and may be an expert in such areas as black holes or asteroids. An astronomer’s goal is to increase understanding of the universe through compelling research. In exchange for this scholarly work, an astronomer can expect to receive a six-figure salary, according to the BLS, which reports that the median annual wage in this field was $128,160 in 2021. The BLS predicts that the number of jobs in this field will be 6% higher in 2031 than in 2021, on par with the average growth rate predicted among all U.S. occupations.

Biochemist or biophysicist in the wholesale trade industry

Biochemists and biophysicists are scientists who research the chemical and physical aspects of living organisms. They often work in laboratories, using devices like lasers, microscopes and X-rays to investigate scientific questions. In 2021, the median annual salary among U.S. workers in this field who were employed by wholesale companies was $126,470, according to the BLS. The demand is high for biochemists and biophysicists in general, with the number of jobs expected to grow by 15% between 2021 and 2031. Working in this field in independent research and development ordinarily requires a Ph.D. degree.

Chief executive

Though becoming a CEO entails taking on an intimidating amount of responsibility, being in charge often results in a generous paycheck. The median salary among chief executives in 2021 was $179,520, and these positions often come with stock options and performance bonuses. However, these leadership roles will likely become more scarce in the near future. The BLS predicts the number of chief executive jobs will be 7% lower in 2031 than it was in 2021. The education required to become a chief executive varies widely depending on industry — and so does the salary — but executives at big corporations frequently have MBA degrees.

Computer and information research scientist

People interested in inventing new technology and coming up with clever applications of existing technology may want to consider a career as a computer and information research scientist. These scholars and innovators, who typically have a graduate education, sometimes create new computing languages and find ways to optimize how people use technology. The median salary in this field was $131,490 in 2021, and employment will be 21% higher in 2031 than in 2021, the BLS predicts.

Computer and information systems manager

Computer and information systems managers, sometimes called IT managers, are responsible for directing the maintenance and improvement of their organization’s technology systems. Though it’s possible to work in this kind of management position with only an undergraduate degree, many organizations require an advanced degree. The median annual salary among IT managers was $159,010 in 2021, according to the BLS, which estimates 16% growth in the number of these jobs from 2021 to 2031.

Computer hardware engineer

Though it’s possible to find a job as a computer hardware engineer with only a bachelor’s degree, some employers require a master’s degree. Experienced workers in this profession — which focuses on designing computer equipment — may choose to pursue an MBA. The median U.S. salary in this field in 2021 was $128,170, according to the BLS, which estimates that the number of jobs for computer hardware engineers will be 5% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

Data scientist

Data scientists collect and analyze data, which is then used to make decisions within a company. While this profession requires at least a bachelor’s degree, many employers prefer candidates to have a master’s or doctoral degree. Not only do data scientists make six figures — $100,910 in 2021 — they are also high in demand: BLS predicts the number of jobs in this field will increase by 36% from 2021 to 2031.

Dentist

A career in dentistry is one of the top job options in the U.S., according to the U.S. News Best Jobs rankings. The first step on this career path is admission into an accredited dental school. However, dental doctoral programs tend to be highly selective. In order to practice dentistry, candidates must fulfill the licensing requirements in their chosen jurisdiction. U.S. dentists earned a median salary of $163,220 in 2021, per BLS data. The BLS projects 6% growth in this occupation from 2021 to 2031.

Economist

Economists conduct research and offer analysis on various financial topics such as employment, wages and the economic impact of proposed laws or regulations. Workers in this field took home a median salary of $105,630 in 2021, according to the BLS. The number of U.S. economist jobs is expected to grow by 6% from 2021 to 2031, per BLS data.

Environmental engineer for the federal government

Environmental engineers design technology and facilities that help protect the environment, provide guidance on pollution cleanup efforts and conduct environmental inspections. Those who work for the federal government often receive six-figure paychecks. The median annual wage for federal environmental engineers was $110,240 in 2021, according to the BLS, and employment of environmental engineers in general is expected to grow 4% between 2021 and 2031.

Family and general practitioner

One of the advantages of becoming a primary care doctor is the opportunity to forge a long-term bond with patients and guide them through various health challenges, ranging from minor ailments to major issues. Family and general physicians tend to have numerous regular clients. The average salary among U.S. family and general practitioners was $235,930 in 2021, and employment of physicians and surgeons will likely be 3% higher in 2031 than it was in 2021, according to the BLS.

General internal medicine physician

Primary care physicians who typically work with adults are known as general internal medicine physicians. They can diagnose and treat illness and usually provide nonsurgical care. They are experts at recognizing the signs of problems with a person’s internal organs such as the stomach, kidneys, liver and digestive tract. The average salary among these types of doctors in 2021 was $242,190, the BLS reports. Employment for general internal medicine physicians is expected to be 2% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

General pediatrician

A pediatrician is a doctor who specializes in treating children, including injuries and diseases. The median salary among U.S. general practice pediatricians in 2021 was $198,420, which is less than the average salary among doctors in general. According to the BLS, the number of jobs for general pediatricians will be 1% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

Human resources manager

Human resources managers oversee the hiring process within an organization, discuss company benefits and mediate conflict among employees. The median annual wage among human resources managers was $126,230 in 2021, with the highest salaries being in the professional, scientific and technical services industries, BLS reports. Jobs in this field are expected to grow 7% between 2021 and 2031.

Industrial production manager

Manufacturing facilities have many moving parts, so they can be challenging to run. Someone who joins this profession can expect to come up with strategies for increasing productivity and ensuring safety at manufacturing facilities. According to the BLS, the median salary among industrial production managers in 2021 was $103,150. Employment in this field is expected to be 3% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

Information security analyst

Given data breaches at corporations and in governments, information security analysts play a vital role in shielding confidential information from hackers. In 2021, the median salary among information security analysts was $102,600, the BLS reports. Employment within this field is expected to surge: The BLS predicts that the number of jobs available to information security analysts in general will be 35% higher in 2031 than it was in 2021.

Judge and hearing officer

Judges and hearing officers render legal verdicts, giving them tremendous power and authority in the courtroom. According to the BLS, median annual wages among these professionals came in at $128,710 in 2021. The BLS predicts that employment within this field will be 1% lower in 2031 than in 2021.

Law professor

Law professors are responsible for training the next generation of attorneys, such as through law school clinics where J.D. students get a chance to apply their legal knowledge. The BLS reports that the median annual salary for this line of work was $123,470 in 2021, and the bureau also notes that employment in this field is likely to be 9% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

Lawyer

A law degree can lead to jobs in many different fields, such as aviation law, bankruptcy law, construction law, environmental law, intellectual property law, real estate law or tax law. The median salary for attorneys was $127,990 in 2021, according to BLS data. This occupation’s outlook for growth is 10% from 2021 to 2031.

Marine engineer or naval architect for the federal government

Aspiring shipbuilders may want to pursue a career as a marine engineer or naval architect. According to the BLS, the median salary among individuals who held this type of position for the federal government in 2021 was $104,920. The BLS predicts that employment in this field overall will be 4% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

Marketing manager

Business leaders who help promote companies often earn enormous salaries. According to the BLS, the median salary among marketing managers in 2021 was $135,030. A marketing manager determines the level of demand for a particular product or service, identifies potential consumers and markets that a company can sell to and helps set the price for whatever a company is selling. Employment within this field will be 10% higher in 2031 than in 2021, the BLS projects.

Mathematician

Those with a graduate degree in math might research mathematical theories or work to apply mathematical techniques in fields such as engineering and management. Mathematicians brought home a median annual salary of $108,100 in 2021, according to BLS data. The BLS predicts that the number of jobs for mathematicians will stay the same from 2021 to 2031.

Medical scientist focused on research and development in the physical, engineering and life sciences sectors

Someone who dreams of making a scientific discovery that can save lives may enjoy a career as a medical scientist. This kind of scientist specializes in conducting research that clarifies what causes illness, what prevents sickness and which therapies work best. According to the BLS, employment within this occupation, excluding epidemiologists, will be 17% higher in 2031 than in 2021. As of 2021, the median salary among medical scientists concentrated on research and development in the physical, engineering and life sciences industries was $102,210, the BLS reports.

Mining and geological engineer focusing on oil and gas extraction

Careers in the oil and natural gas sectors can lead to large paychecks. Mining and geological engineers who specialized in extracting oil or gas from the earth had a median salary of $131,020 in 2021, according to the BLS. The BLS predicts that overall employment for mining and geological engineers will be 2% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

Nurse anesthetist

Nurse anesthetists deliver anesthesia to patients and provide related care before, during and after medical procedures. According to the BLS, nurse anesthetists earned a median salary of $195,610 in 2021. The BLS predicts the number of nurse anesthetist jobs, which require at least a master’s degree, to grow 12% from 2021 to 2031.

Nurse midwife

A nurse midwife focuses on providing primary care to women and newborns. These professionals often perform gynecological exams and provide family planning assistance, and typically offer prenatal care and deliver babies. Their median salary in 2021 was $112,830, according to the BLS, and employment is expected to be 7% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

Nurse practitioner

There are many kinds of nurses, and some do not need to have graduate degrees. Nurse practitioners, however, are required to have graduate credentials. These highly trained nurses can assess, diagnose and treat patients, and they ordinarily specialize in treating a particular area. The median annual salary for nurse practitioners was $120,680 in 2021. The BLS predicts that the number of jobs for nurse practitioners will skyrocket, increasing by 46% between 2021 and 2031.

Obstetrician-gynecologist

An obstetrician-gynecologist, or OB-GYN, is a doctor who focuses on women’s health issues. They can help women by providing birth control, addressing fertility problems, performing cancer screenings of sex organs and overseeing the pregnancy and childbirth processes. The average salary for an OB-GYN in 2021 was $296,210, according to the BLS. Employment within this profession is expected to be 2% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

Operations research analyst for the federal government

People who love math may thrive in a career as an operations research analyst. Someone with this job designs analytical models that can decipher complicated data and determine the most efficient way to run an organization. Among people who held this position in the federal government in 2021, the median annual pay was $120,950. Plus, the job outlook for this profession is bright. According to the BLS, overall employment among all operations research analysts will likely be 23% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

Optometrist

Optometrists perform eye examinations, prescribe glasses or contact lenses and may provide vision therapy treatments. These medical professionals brought home a median salary of $124,300 in 2021, according to the most recent BLS data. The number of jobs for optometrists is projected to increase by 10% from 2021 to 2031, according to the BLS. This growth is expected to be driven partly by an aging U.S. population.

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

There are many types of dentists. An oral and maxillofacial surgeon is trained to perform surgeries on the mouth, jaws, teeth, gum, neck or head. The median annual salary for this kind of surgeon was $208,000 or more in 2021, according to the BLS, which predicts that employment in this field will be 5% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

Orthodontist

Dentists who specialize in aligning crooked teeth using braces and other techniques are referred to as orthodontists. The median salary among these health care providers in 2021 was $208,000 or more, according to the BLS, and employment in this occupation will likely be 5% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

Pharmacist

Pharmacists fill drug prescriptions, consult with patients about their medication and provide some immunizations, in addition to other tasks. These professionals earned a median annual salary of $128,570 in 2021, according to BLS data. The number of jobs for pharmacists is projected to increase by 2% between 2021 and 2031.

Physician assistant

Physician assistants work in teams with other medical practitioners to provide patient care. They aren’t full-fledged doctors, but graduates with these degrees can examine, diagnose and treat patients. Becoming a physician assistant requires rigorous graduate education, though not as much schooling as required to become a doctor. According to BLS, these workers earned a median annual salary of $121,530 in 2021. The number of physician assistant jobs is projected to grow rapidly — by 28% — from 2021 to 2031, according to the BLS.

Physicist

Someone with an interest in the scientific laws that govern the universe may enjoy a career as a physicist. The science of physics often touches on complicated philosophical questions about how the universe began and why the universe looks the way it does today. In 2021, the median salary for physicists was $152,430. According to the BLS, the number of jobs for physicists will likely be 8% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

Podiatrist

Podiatrists are experts on treating health conditions that affect the lower extremities of the human body, such as feet, ankles and lower legs. The median annual wage among these professionals was $145,840 in 2021, according to the BLS, and job growth within this field is expected to increase 2% from 2021 to 2031.

Political scientist

Someone who is fascinated by politics, wants to study how governments function and is concerned about government mismanagement might excel as a political scientist. These individuals often analyze government policies and practices and sometimes study voter behavior. The median salary among political scientists in 2021 was $122,510, the BLS reports. Employment within this field is expected to be 6% higher in 2031 than 2021, according to the BLS.

Prosthodontist

Dentists who specialize in helping individuals with missing or damaged teeth are called prosthodontists. These dentists can also address missing gum tissue. The median salary among U.S. prosthodontists in 2021 was $100,950, according to the BLS, which predicts that employment within this occupation will be 5% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

Public relations or fundraising manager

Public relations managers protect and promote the reputation of a company or person, while fundraising managers work to raise money for an organization. According to the BLS, the median salary among public relations and fundraising managers in 2021 was $119,860. Employment within this field is expected to be 8% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

Software developer

Because of the increasing influence of technology on the way Americans work and live, demand is rising for individuals who are skilled at creating software. The BLS predicts that the number of jobs for software developers, along with quality assurance analysts and testers, will be 25% higher in 2031 than in 2021. Median pay for these tech experts was $109,020 in 2021.

Surgeon

Doctors who cut people open and perform operations have a highly stressful job that requires a steady hand. Becoming a surgeon requires years of specialized training after medical school. According to the BLS, the average salary in 2021 among U.S. orthopedic surgeons — excluding pediatric — was $306,220, and the number of jobs for surgeons in the U.S. will be 3% higher in 2031 than in 2021.

Veterinarians

Not only do veterinarians address injuries and illnesses of household pets, some provide medical care to livestock and other wild animals. In addition to advising owners about the health of their pets, these professionals also administer vaccines and perform surgeries. The median salary among veterinarians in 2021 was $100,370, with the number of jobs in this field expected to increase by 19% from 2021 to 2031, according to BLS data.

Update 06/16/23: This slideshow was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.