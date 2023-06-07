Going Green: Alternatives to Traditional Lawns

More homeowners are putting hard-to-manage and time-consuming manicured grass and gardens in the past and are rethinking traditional lawn care…

More homeowners are putting hard-to-manage and time-consuming manicured grass and gardens in the past and are rethinking traditional lawn care with everything from native plants to clover lawns in hopes of creating “good for the plant” outdoor spaces.

Homeowners who are following this trend are looking to conserve water resources, reduce their carbon footprint and save money while creating a landscape that is lush and easy to manage at the same time, home and garden experts say.

Why Choose Lawn Alternatives?

Grass lawns are great for anyone with kids, pets and a nice sunny lot, according to the University of New Hampshire, but they aren’t kind for the environment. And grass is a resource hog, says the Old Farmers Almanac, requiring constant irrigation, mowing and in most cases, fertilizing and pesticide use.

To get a more sustainable yard, experts such as Amber Noyes, a horticulturist and executive editor of Gardening Chores in San Mateo, California, say homeowners should look at geographically specific species, consider xeriscaping as a water-saving alternative and go organic when they can. Through these tricks and techniques, they believe that perfect yard also can be eco-friendly.

“One of my favorite things about clover lawns is their drought resistance,” Noyes says. “Thanks to their deep roots, they need less water than traditional grass, which is a massive plus. I’ve worked with homeowners who’ve seen their water usage drop significantly after making the switch. It’s amazing, really.”

Consider These Lawn Alternatives

Here are some ways that homeowners are looking at native landscaping and alternatives to traditional lawns to help Mother Nature and their budgets at the same time.

Plant moss. Moss is an alternative groundcover to grass or clover if you have the right environment, says Elle Meager, master gardener, Outdoor Happens blogger and teacher. “Moss is the perfect low-maintenance ground-covering plant since it traps moisture in your garden, fights erosion, doesn’t need trimming and is so walkable that it feels like you’re treading on a cloud,” the Queensland, Australia, resident says. “The only downside to moss is that it doesn’t grow well in areas with bright, direct sunlight.”

Plant native species. Native plants are adapted to your local climate and soil conditions, says Zeeshan Haider, CEO and founder of Greenery Enthusiast, a blog based in Sheridan, Wyoming, about gardening and lawn care. This means they require less water, fertilizer and other resources to thrive. They also provide food and habitat for local wildlife, which can help to maintain biodiversity in your area.

Add trees. Not only are they beautiful to look at, but trees also sequester carbon, filter stormwater and provide cooling shade that can reduce your energy bill. Consider fruit trees, which can help you shrink your grocery bill as well, says Susannah Shmurak, a green living expert in Minneapolis who shares gardening tips at Healthy Green Savvy, a blog devoted to practical shortcuts to an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Look at companion planting. This sustainable gardening practice is designed to help homeowners minimize garden pests naturally, says Ben McInerney, a certified arborist and founder of Home Garden Guides in Long Beach, California. For example, if you’re growing tomatoes in your garden, you can plant marigolds or basil around them to ward off whiteflies and other similar insects. Basil will also repel mosquitoes, aphids and beetles when co-planted with other plants in your garden.

Implement sustainable irrigation. Install a rainwater harvesting system to collect and utilize rainwater for watering your garden, says Bryan Clayton, founder of GreenPal in Nashville, Tennessee. This reduces reliance on municipal water sources and conserves water. Additionally, consider using drip irrigation or soaker hoses for targeted and efficient watering.

Choose organic. Haider says if you do need to fertilize your garden or lawn, choose organic options. These are made from natural materials and are free from harmful chemicals that can leach into the soil and water supply. Organic fertilizers are also better for the health of your plants, as they promote strong root growth and disease resistance.

Create compost. Start a compost pile or use a composting bin to recycle kitchen scraps and yard waste into nutrient-rich compost, Clayton says. Incorporating compost into your garden soil enhances its fertility and reduces the need for synthetic fertilizers.

Use natural pest-control methods. Rather than relying on chemical pesticides and herbicides, try using natural pest control methods in your garden and lawn. Companion planting, for example, involves planting certain species together that can help to repel pests and support plant growth. Other options include using natural predators, such as ladybugs and praying mantises, to control insect populations.

Upcycle your seating and more. Go green by using repurposed containers, furniture and decor throughout your landscape, says Alex Tinsman, the Chicago-area editor of How To Houseplant. You also can buy reusable gardening gloves rather than those you throw away after one use. Install energy-efficient outdoor lighting fixtures that use LED bulbs to reduce energy consumption and lower your electricity bills, Tinsman says.

Select plants that play well with others. Groundcovers that work well together and won’t spread into other areas as if they want to take over the world are good choices for natural gardeners, says Kathy Jentz, a gardening expert and author in Silver Spring, Maryland. These include lamb’s ear, black-eyed Susans, blue fescue, sun-loving sedums, pussytoes, creeping rosemary and creeping thyme. For shade or part-shade combinations, consider pairing brunnera with plants such as miniature hosta, wild ginger, heuchera and ferns.

