General Mills, Nvidia fall; AeroVironment, Circor rise, Wednesday, 6/28/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $16.06 to $700.03.
The Food and Drug Administration rejected the company’s application for a higher-dose version of the eye disease treatment Eylea.
IHS Holding Limited, up 19 cents to $9.77.
The telecommunications infrastructure company is being targeted by investment firm Blackwells Capital.
AeroVironment Inc. up, $4.39 to $94.71.
The maker of unmanned aircrafts gave investors a strong profit forecast.
General Mills Inc., down $4.18 to $76.72.
The maker of Cheerios and other food brands reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.
Nvidia Corp., down $7.59 to $411.17.
The U.S. is reportedly considering new export restrictions on artificial intelligence computer chips to China.
Circor International Inc., up $2.19 to $53.68.
Arcline’s bid for the valve maker reportedly tops a rival bid from KKR.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.19 to $39.22.
The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.
UniFirst Corp., down $11.68 to $155.38.
The uniform supplier’s fiscal third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
