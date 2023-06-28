General Mills: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $614.9 million.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $614.9 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $5.03 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.59 billion, or $4.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.09 billion.

