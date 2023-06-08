GameStop, Oxford Industries fall; Greif, Graham rise, Thursday, 6/8/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial prices changes on Wall Street Thursday:
GameStop Corp., down $4.67 to $21.44.
The video game retailer fired CEO Matt Furlong and named Ryan Cohen executive chairman.
Greif Inc., up $5.82 to $70.04.
The industrial packaging company reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings.
Kirkland’s Inc., down 12 cents to $3.03.
The home decor retailer’s first-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected.
Oxford Industries Inc., down $6.21 to $101.
The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines trimmed its profit forecast.
Semtech Corp., up $1.09 to $23.52.
The chipmaker reported strong first-quarter financial results.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $7.41 to $62.11.
The jewelry company cut its profit forecast for the year.
Graham Corp., up $1.30 to $13.
The maker of vacuum and heat-transfer equipment beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
Hooker Furniture Corp., up 4 cents to $17.08.
The home furnishings company reported strong first-quarter earnings.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.