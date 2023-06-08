GameStop, Oxford Industries fall; Greif, Graham rise, Thursday, 6/8/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial prices changes on Wall Street Thursday: GameStop Corp., down…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial prices changes on Wall Street Thursday:

GameStop Corp., down $4.67 to $21.44.

The video game retailer fired CEO Matt Furlong and named Ryan Cohen executive chairman.

Greif Inc., up $5.82 to $70.04.

The industrial packaging company reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Kirkland’s Inc., down 12 cents to $3.03.

The home decor retailer’s first-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected.

Oxford Industries Inc., down $6.21 to $101.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines trimmed its profit forecast.

Semtech Corp., up $1.09 to $23.52.

The chipmaker reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $7.41 to $62.11.

The jewelry company cut its profit forecast for the year.

Graham Corp., up $1.30 to $13.

The maker of vacuum and heat-transfer equipment beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Hooker Furniture Corp., up 4 cents to $17.08.

The home furnishings company reported strong first-quarter earnings.

