G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $606.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $560.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, G-III Apparel expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $595 million for the fiscal second quarter.

G-III Apparel expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.90 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.29 billion.

