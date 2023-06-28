Franklin Covey: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $4.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The corporate training and consultanting company posted revenue of $71.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FC

