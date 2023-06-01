Live Radio
Five Below: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 1, 2023, 4:08 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $37.5 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $726.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $729.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Five Below said it expects revenue in the range of $755 million to $765 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $634.1 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.31 to $5.71 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.5 billion to $3.57 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIVE

