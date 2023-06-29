Ellomay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Thursday reported profit of $3.9…

Listen now to WTOP News

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Thursday reported profit of $3.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 29 cents.

The renewable energy provider posted revenue of $13.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELLO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.