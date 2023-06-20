Live Radio
Dynagas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 20, 2023, 4:11 PM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.6 million in its first quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $37.3 million in the period.

