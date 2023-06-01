Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $578 million.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.31 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $20.92 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.15 billion.

