Dave & Buster’s, Vera Bradley rise; Campbell Soup, Calavo Growers fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Campbell Soup Co., down $4.51 to $46.08.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Wayfair Inc., down 14 cents to $49.30.

The online home goods retailer said its chief commercial officer is retiring and it gave investors a business update.

United Natural Foods Inc., down $4.11 to $23.46.

The organic and specialty foods distributor slashed its profit forecast for the year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up $6.17 to $39.91.

The restaurant and arcade chain reported strong first-quarter earnings.

Yext Inc., up $3.69 to $13.29.

The software developer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Stitch Fix Inc., up $1.03 to $4.71.

The online clothing styling service beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter financial forecasts.

Calavo Growers Inc., down 75 cents to $32.27.

The avocado grower’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Vera Bradley Inc., up 73 cents to $5.97.

The handbag and accessories company beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

