Darden Restaurants: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $315.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.58.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $981.9 million, or $7.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.49 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.55 to $8.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.5 billion to $11.6 billion.

