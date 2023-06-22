Crown Crafts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GONZALES, La. (AP) — GONZALES, La. (AP) — Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Thursday reported profit of $828,000 in its…

GONZALES, La. (AP) — GONZALES, La. (AP) — Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Thursday reported profit of $828,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Gonzales, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 11 cents per share.

The maker of children’s products posted revenue of $21.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.7 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $75.1 million.

