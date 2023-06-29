Live Radio
Corus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 29, 2023, 6:11 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) on Thursday reported a loss of $364.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $292.5 million in the period.

