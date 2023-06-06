Live Radio
Core & Main: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 6, 2023, 7:30 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Core & Main Inc. (CNM) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $86 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The distributor of water and fire protection products posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

Core & Main expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.6 billion to $6.9 billion.

