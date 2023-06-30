Constellation Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $135.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Victor, New York-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The wine, liquor and beer company posted revenue of $2.7 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.51 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.48 billion.

Constellation Brands expects full-year earnings to be $9.35 to $9.65 per share.

