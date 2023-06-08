NEW LAWS: Guns, Botox, drones in Virginia | Gas tax hike in Maryland | Marijuana laws | Move Over law
Comtech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 8, 2023, 4:07 PM

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The communications company posted revenue of $136.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMTL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMTL

