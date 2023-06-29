CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 655½ 663¾ 650¾ 653 —2¾ Sep 669¾ 678 664½ 667½ —2¼ Dec 686 694½ 681¾ 684½ —2¼ Mar 701¼ 709 696¾ 699 —3 May 709 716¾ 704½ 706¼ —3½ Jul 715¾ 718¾ 707 708½ —4¼ Sep 717 723 713½ 714¼ —5 Dec 725 732 721¼ 722½ —5¾ Mar 732½ 732½ 728¾ 728¾ —5¾ May 726½ —6¼ Jul 693¾ +½ Est. sales 95,862. Wed.’s sales 124,376 Wed.’s open int 295,354 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 591¾ 603½ 574 581 —9 Sep 534¾ 538¼ 521 523½ —7¾ Dec 539 543¼ 526¼ 528½ —8¼ Mar 548¾ 552¾ 536½ 538¾ —8 May 553 557¼ 542 543¾ —8 Jul 553¾ 558 543 544½ —8 Sep 520½ 521¾ 512 512¼ —7¾ Dec 514½ 518 506¾ 507 —7 Mar 519½ 522¾ 514½ 514¾ —6¾ May 527 527 517¾ 517¾ —6½ Jul 527 528 518¾ 518¾ —6¼ Sep 478¾ —3¾ Dec 481¾ 484½ 475 475 —4¼ Jul 486¾ —4¼ Dec 471¾ 471¾ 469 469 —1¾ Est. sales 392,445. Wed.’s sales 606,728 Wed.’s open int 1,215,370 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 377¾ 383½ 367 367¾ —9¼ Sep 391¼ 400 382½ 383½ —9¾ Dec 410 415¾ 401 401¾ —7 Mar 419¼ 420¾ 415½ 415½ —3½ May 419¾ —3½ Jul 412 —3½ Sep 407¼ —3½ Dec 407¼ —3½ Mar 408¾ —3½ May 414¾ —3½ Jul 380¾ —3½ Sep 396½ —3½ Est. sales 1,327. Wed.’s sales 1,665 Wed.’s open int 4,222 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1447¾ 1485½ 1445¼ 1483 +32 Aug 1359 1369¾ 1356 1367¾ +6¾ Sep 1275½ 1289¼ 1274½ 1279¾ +1½ Nov 1262 1275¾ 1260 1265¾ +¾ Jan 1272¾ 1285¼ 1269½ 1274¼ — ¼ Mar 1266¼ 1280¾ 1266¼ 1270 — ½ May 1269½ 1279¾ 1265½ 1268¾ — ¾ Jul 1270½ 1281½ 1267 1270¼ —1¼ Aug 1253 —1½ Sep 1223¼ 1223¼ 1217¾ 1217¾ —2 Nov 1207 1216¾ 1204 1206 —1½ Jan 1217¾ 1217¾ 1208¾ 1208¾ —2 Mar 1201¼ —2 May 1192½ —5 Jul 1195¾ —4¼ Aug 1185 —4¼ Sep 1164 —4¼ Nov 1147¼ —3 Jul 1144¾ —3 Nov 1120 1120 1109 1109 —3½ Est. sales 200,505. Wed.’s sales 282,852 Wed.’s open int 608,413 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 59.84 61.20 59.40 60.83 +1.21 Aug 57.84 58.68 57.17 57.70 +.03 Sep 56.53 57.34 55.89 56.20 —.33 Oct 55.75 56.53 55.05 55.36 —.48 Dec 55.58 56.22 54.67 54.97 —.61 Jan 55.20 55.90 54.40 54.70 —.63 Mar 54.70 55.31 53.89 54.22 —.58 May 54.65 54.88 53.49 53.79 —.57 Jul 54.26 54.50 53.11 53.39 —.54 Aug 52.85 52.91 52.85 52.91 —.56 Sep 52.83 52.83 52.35 52.35 —.58 Oct 51.96 52.15 51.72 51.72 —.58 Dec 52.40 52.40 51.14 51.55 —.60 Jan 51.42 —.64 Mar 51.31 —.66 May 51.23 —.64 Jul 51.16 —.64 Aug 50.97 —.64 Sep 50.79 —.68 Oct 50.55 —.68 Dec 50.87 —.64 Jul 50.78 —.64 Oct 50.77 —.64 Dec 50.63 —.64 Est. sales 170,322. Wed.’s sales 186,691 Wed.’s open int 479,365 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 402.20 404.60 399.30 403.00 +1.20 Aug 393.80 397.40 390.10 396.90 +3.20 Sep 386.20 389.70 383.60 388.80 +2.60 Oct 380.50 383.50 376.40 382.00 +2.50 Dec 377.50 382.00 374.60 380.50 +2.50 Jan 375.80 380.00 373.20 378.00 +1.80 Mar 371.00 374.50 367.90 371.60 +1.00 May 366.80 371.00 364.60 367.90 +.50 Jul 369.30 372.00 365.90 368.50 +.20 Aug 367.50 369.10 364.40 366.80 +.40 Sep 365.40 367.00 363.00 364.00 +.10 Oct 359.00 364.10 359.00 360.70 —.10 Dec 362.20 364.50 360.70 361.30 —.50 Jan 360.10 —.50 Mar 356.70 —.90 May 354.80 —.70 Jul 355.40 —.70 Aug 353.20 —.70 Sep 351.60 —.70 Oct 349.80 —.70 Dec 350.30 —.70 Jul 348.80 —.70 Oct 348.80 —.70 Dec 343.20 —.70 Est. sales 122,075. Wed.’s sales 177,517 Wed.’s open int 485,093

