CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|655½
|663¾
|650¾
|653
|—2¾
|Sep
|669¾
|678
|664½
|667½
|—2¼
|Dec
|686
|694½
|681¾
|684½
|—2¼
|Mar
|701¼
|709
|696¾
|699
|—3
|May
|709
|716¾
|704½
|706¼
|—3½
|Jul
|715¾
|718¾
|707
|708½
|—4¼
|Sep
|717
|723
|713½
|714¼
|—5
|Dec
|725
|732
|721¼
|722½
|—5¾
|Mar
|732½
|732½
|728¾
|728¾
|—5¾
|May
|726½
|—6¼
|Jul
|693¾
|+½
|Est. sales 95,862.
|Wed.’s sales 124,376
|Wed.’s open int 295,354
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|591¾
|603½
|574
|581
|—9
|Sep
|534¾
|538¼
|521
|523½
|—7¾
|Dec
|539
|543¼
|526¼
|528½
|—8¼
|Mar
|548¾
|552¾
|536½
|538¾
|—8
|May
|553
|557¼
|542
|543¾
|—8
|Jul
|553¾
|558
|543
|544½
|—8
|Sep
|520½
|521¾
|512
|512¼
|—7¾
|Dec
|514½
|518
|506¾
|507
|—7
|Mar
|519½
|522¾
|514½
|514¾
|—6¾
|May
|527
|527
|517¾
|517¾
|—6½
|Jul
|527
|528
|518¾
|518¾
|—6¼
|Sep
|478¾
|—3¾
|Dec
|481¾
|484½
|475
|475
|—4¼
|Jul
|486¾
|—4¼
|Dec
|471¾
|471¾
|469
|469
|—1¾
|Est. sales 392,445.
|Wed.’s sales 606,728
|Wed.’s open int 1,215,370
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|377¾
|383½
|367
|367¾
|—9¼
|Sep
|391¼
|400
|382½
|383½
|—9¾
|Dec
|410
|415¾
|401
|401¾
|—7
|Mar
|419¼
|420¾
|415½
|415½
|—3½
|May
|419¾
|—3½
|Jul
|412
|—3½
|Sep
|407¼
|—3½
|Dec
|407¼
|—3½
|Mar
|408¾
|—3½
|May
|414¾
|—3½
|Jul
|380¾
|—3½
|Sep
|396½
|—3½
|Est. sales 1,327.
|Wed.’s sales 1,665
|Wed.’s open int 4,222
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1447¾
|1485½
|1445¼
|1483
|+32
|Aug
|1359
|1369¾
|1356
|1367¾
|+6¾
|Sep
|1275½
|1289¼
|1274½
|1279¾
|+1½
|Nov
|1262
|1275¾
|1260
|1265¾
|+¾
|Jan
|1272¾
|1285¼
|1269½
|1274¼
|—
|¼
|Mar
|1266¼
|1280¾
|1266¼
|1270
|—
|½
|May
|1269½
|1279¾
|1265½
|1268¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1270½
|1281½
|1267
|1270¼
|—1¼
|Aug
|1253
|—1½
|Sep
|1223¼
|1223¼
|1217¾
|1217¾
|—2
|Nov
|1207
|1216¾
|1204
|1206
|—1½
|Jan
|1217¾
|1217¾
|1208¾
|1208¾
|—2
|Mar
|1201¼
|—2
|May
|1192½
|—5
|Jul
|1195¾
|—4¼
|Aug
|1185
|—4¼
|Sep
|1164
|—4¼
|Nov
|1147¼
|—3
|Jul
|1144¾
|—3
|Nov
|1120
|1120
|1109
|1109
|—3½
|Est. sales 200,505.
|Wed.’s sales 282,852
|Wed.’s open int 608,413
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|59.84
|61.20
|59.40
|60.83
|+1.21
|Aug
|57.84
|58.68
|57.17
|57.70
|+.03
|Sep
|56.53
|57.34
|55.89
|56.20
|—.33
|Oct
|55.75
|56.53
|55.05
|55.36
|—.48
|Dec
|55.58
|56.22
|54.67
|54.97
|—.61
|Jan
|55.20
|55.90
|54.40
|54.70
|—.63
|Mar
|54.70
|55.31
|53.89
|54.22
|—.58
|May
|54.65
|54.88
|53.49
|53.79
|—.57
|Jul
|54.26
|54.50
|53.11
|53.39
|—.54
|Aug
|52.85
|52.91
|52.85
|52.91
|—.56
|Sep
|52.83
|52.83
|52.35
|52.35
|—.58
|Oct
|51.96
|52.15
|51.72
|51.72
|—.58
|Dec
|52.40
|52.40
|51.14
|51.55
|—.60
|Jan
|51.42
|—.64
|Mar
|51.31
|—.66
|May
|51.23
|—.64
|Jul
|51.16
|—.64
|Aug
|50.97
|—.64
|Sep
|50.79
|—.68
|Oct
|50.55
|—.68
|Dec
|50.87
|—.64
|Jul
|50.78
|—.64
|Oct
|50.77
|—.64
|Dec
|50.63
|—.64
|Est. sales 170,322.
|Wed.’s sales 186,691
|Wed.’s open int 479,365
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|402.20
|404.60
|399.30
|403.00
|+1.20
|Aug
|393.80
|397.40
|390.10
|396.90
|+3.20
|Sep
|386.20
|389.70
|383.60
|388.80
|+2.60
|Oct
|380.50
|383.50
|376.40
|382.00
|+2.50
|Dec
|377.50
|382.00
|374.60
|380.50
|+2.50
|Jan
|375.80
|380.00
|373.20
|378.00
|+1.80
|Mar
|371.00
|374.50
|367.90
|371.60
|+1.00
|May
|366.80
|371.00
|364.60
|367.90
|+.50
|Jul
|369.30
|372.00
|365.90
|368.50
|+.20
|Aug
|367.50
|369.10
|364.40
|366.80
|+.40
|Sep
|365.40
|367.00
|363.00
|364.00
|+.10
|Oct
|359.00
|364.10
|359.00
|360.70
|—.10
|Dec
|362.20
|364.50
|360.70
|361.30
|—.50
|Jan
|360.10
|—.50
|Mar
|356.70
|—.90
|May
|354.80
|—.70
|Jul
|355.40
|—.70
|Aug
|353.20
|—.70
|Sep
|351.60
|—.70
|Oct
|349.80
|—.70
|Dec
|350.30
|—.70
|Jul
|348.80
|—.70
|Oct
|348.80
|—.70
|Dec
|343.20
|—.70
|Est. sales 122,075.
|Wed.’s sales 177,517
|Wed.’s open int 485,093
