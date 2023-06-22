CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|730¼
|747
|725½
|739
|+4½
|Sep
|742½
|760¾
|739
|752¾
|+4½
|Dec
|755½
|777¼
|754¾
|770½
|+6½
|Mar
|768¼
|786¾
|764½
|782¼
|+8
|May
|771¼
|788¼
|765½
|784½
|+7¾
|Jul
|767¼
|784¾
|762½
|780¼
|+5¾
|Sep
|771½
|787½
|766½
|782¾
|+4½
|Dec
|784
|794
|772½
|787¾
|+2½
|Mar
|785
|793¼
|785
|789
|+2
|May
|783½
|+3
|Jul
|735
|739
|735
|738¼
|+5
|Est. sales 174,748.
|Wed.’s sales 177,181
|Wed.’s open int 347,233
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|668¼
|670¼
|653
|660½
|—10½
|Sep
|620
|622
|609
|617
|—6½
|Dec
|624¾
|626½
|613¼
|620¾
|—8
|Mar
|630¾
|633
|621
|628
|—7¾
|May
|631½
|634¼
|623¼
|629¾
|—7¼
|Jul
|632
|632¼
|620½
|626
|—8½
|Sep
|572¼
|575
|564¼
|566½
|—11¼
|Dec
|561
|562¾
|553¾
|555¾
|—8¾
|Mar
|568¼
|569¼
|561¼
|563
|—8½
|May
|566¾
|566¾
|564¾
|564¾
|—8½
|Jul
|574¼
|574¼
|566½
|566½
|—8¼
|Sep
|516¼
|—8¼
|Dec
|510
|515
|505
|507
|—4¼
|Jul
|518¾
|—4¼
|Dec
|498
|500
|491½
|497½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 440,633.
|Wed.’s sales 652,424
|Wed.’s open int 1,306,709,
|up 16,361
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|401
|407¾
|392¾
|397
|—
|¾
|Sep
|409¾
|412¾
|400
|409¾
|+5
|Dec
|414½
|421¼
|410
|419¾
|+7¾
|Mar
|420
|425¾
|420
|425¾
|+8¼
|May
|430
|+8¼
|Jul
|422¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|417½
|+8¼
|Dec
|417½
|+8¼
|Mar
|419
|+8¼
|May
|425
|+8¼
|Jul
|391
|+8¼
|Sep
|406¾
|+8¼
|Est. sales 957.
|Wed.’s sales 1,178
|Wed.’s open int 3,921,
|up 15
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1513¼
|1519½
|1468½
|1500½
|—14¼
|Aug
|1435
|1444¾
|1392¾
|1418¼
|—26¾
|Sep
|1380¼
|1384½
|1331¾
|1347¾
|—40¼
|Nov
|1370½
|1373½
|1322¾
|1339½
|—37½
|Jan
|1376½
|1380½
|1331½
|1348¼
|—35½
|Mar
|1354¾
|1363
|1320¾
|1338
|—27¼
|May
|1351
|1352¾
|1315¾
|1332
|—22½
|Jul
|1346¾
|1348½
|1314½
|1329¼
|—22¼
|Aug
|1300
|1307
|1294½
|1307
|—19¼
|Sep
|1259
|1263½
|1252½
|1263½
|—14
|Nov
|1250
|1254¾
|1228¼
|1249
|—7
|Jan
|1251½
|—6¼
|Mar
|1243¼
|—6¼
|May
|1236
|—6¼
|Jul
|1238½
|—6
|Aug
|1227¾
|—6
|Sep
|1206¾
|—6
|Nov
|1190
|1190
|1181¼
|1181¼
|—6
|Jul
|1178¾
|—6
|Nov
|1137
|—5¾
|Est. sales 350,289.
|Wed.’s sales 381,541
|Wed.’s open int 659,914
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|55.10
|55.87
|53.13
|55.77
|+.14
|Aug
|53.90
|54.90
|52.08
|54.83
|+.10
|Sep
|52.99
|54.22
|51.57
|54.17
|+.07
|Oct
|53.35
|53.90
|51.40
|53.85
|+.09
|Dec
|53.48
|53.81
|51.36
|53.76
|+.10
|Jan
|53.22
|53.67
|51.34
|53.64
|+.14
|Mar
|53.07
|53.38
|51.19
|53.35
|+.11
|May
|52.48
|53.18
|51.11
|53.14
|+.10
|Jul
|52.60
|52.99
|50.94
|52.93
|+.13
|Aug
|50.87
|52.58
|50.87
|52.58
|+.15
|Sep
|50.64
|52.17
|50.54
|52.13
|+.17
|Oct
|51.54
|51.64
|50.20
|51.57
|+.21
|Dec
|51.01
|51.60
|49.76
|51.42
|+.22
|Jan
|51.34
|+.21
|Mar
|51.24
|+.21
|May
|51.17
|+.19
|Jul
|51.16
|+.17
|Aug
|51.02
|+.13
|Sep
|50.86
|+.12
|Oct
|50.60
|+.11
|Dec
|50.79
|+.19
|Jul
|50.70
|+.19
|Oct
|50.69
|+.19
|Dec
|50.55
|+.19
|Est. sales 236,178.
|Wed.’s sales 226,232
|Wed.’s open int 505,271
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|438.00
|439.40
|423.80
|424.70
|—14.50
|Aug
|435.00
|437.10
|420.50
|421.80
|—15.50
|Sep
|433.50
|434.50
|417.60
|418.80
|—16.40
|Oct
|430.30
|431.10
|414.40
|415.80
|—16.40
|Dec
|431.60
|432.00
|413.90
|416.00
|—16.60
|Jan
|428.50
|429.60
|412.60
|414.70
|—15.80
|Mar
|419.60
|420.30
|405.70
|407.60
|—14.20
|May
|413.60
|413.80
|400.60
|402.30
|—13.30
|Jul
|413.40
|413.40
|400.20
|402.00
|—12.60
|Aug
|407.80
|407.80
|397.60
|398.10
|—12.00
|Sep
|401.90
|401.90
|390.80
|392.70
|—9.90
|Oct
|388.50
|388.50
|385.60
|385.60
|—8.40
|Dec
|386.60
|388.70
|382.80
|384.50
|—7.40
|Jan
|383.10
|—7.10
|Mar
|379.40
|—7.40
|May
|376.70
|—7.90
|Jul
|377.60
|—7.80
|Aug
|375.20
|—7.80
|Sep
|373.70
|—7.90
|Oct
|371.90
|—7.90
|Dec
|372.50
|—8.90
|Jul
|371.00
|—8.90
|Oct
|371.00
|—8.90
|Dec
|365.40
|—8.90
|Est. sales 217,724.
|Wed.’s sales 291,250
|Wed.’s open int 515,592,
|up 7,774
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.