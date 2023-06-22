CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 730¼ 747 725½ 739 +4½ Sep 742½ 760¾ 739 752¾ +4½ Dec 755½ 777¼ 754¾ 770½ +6½ Mar 768¼ 786¾ 764½ 782¼ +8 May 771¼ 788¼ 765½ 784½ +7¾ Jul 767¼ 784¾ 762½ 780¼ +5¾ Sep 771½ 787½ 766½ 782¾ +4½ Dec 784 794 772½ 787¾ +2½ Mar 785 793¼ 785 789 +2 May 783½ +3 Jul 735 739 735 738¼ +5 Est. sales 174,748. Wed.’s sales 177,181 Wed.’s open int 347,233 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 668¼ 670¼ 653 660½ —10½ Sep 620 622 609 617 —6½ Dec 624¾ 626½ 613¼ 620¾ —8 Mar 630¾ 633 621 628 —7¾ May 631½ 634¼ 623¼ 629¾ —7¼ Jul 632 632¼ 620½ 626 —8½ Sep 572¼ 575 564¼ 566½ —11¼ Dec 561 562¾ 553¾ 555¾ —8¾ Mar 568¼ 569¼ 561¼ 563 —8½ May 566¾ 566¾ 564¾ 564¾ —8½ Jul 574¼ 574¼ 566½ 566½ —8¼ Sep 516¼ —8¼ Dec 510 515 505 507 —4¼ Jul 518¾ —4¼ Dec 498 500 491½ 497½ — ¾ Est. sales 440,633. Wed.’s sales 652,424 Wed.’s open int 1,306,709, up 16,361 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 401 407¾ 392¾ 397 — ¾ Sep 409¾ 412¾ 400 409¾ +5 Dec 414½ 421¼ 410 419¾ +7¾ Mar 420 425¾ 420 425¾ +8¼ May 430 +8¼ Jul 422¼ +8¼ Sep 417½ +8¼ Dec 417½ +8¼ Mar 419 +8¼ May 425 +8¼ Jul 391 +8¼ Sep 406¾ +8¼ Est. sales 957. Wed.’s sales 1,178 Wed.’s open int 3,921, up 15 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1513¼ 1519½ 1468½ 1500½ —14¼ Aug 1435 1444¾ 1392¾ 1418¼ —26¾ Sep 1380¼ 1384½ 1331¾ 1347¾ —40¼ Nov 1370½ 1373½ 1322¾ 1339½ —37½ Jan 1376½ 1380½ 1331½ 1348¼ —35½ Mar 1354¾ 1363 1320¾ 1338 —27¼ May 1351 1352¾ 1315¾ 1332 —22½ Jul 1346¾ 1348½ 1314½ 1329¼ —22¼ Aug 1300 1307 1294½ 1307 —19¼ Sep 1259 1263½ 1252½ 1263½ —14 Nov 1250 1254¾ 1228¼ 1249 —7 Jan 1251½ —6¼ Mar 1243¼ —6¼ May 1236 —6¼ Jul 1238½ —6 Aug 1227¾ —6 Sep 1206¾ —6 Nov 1190 1190 1181¼ 1181¼ —6 Jul 1178¾ —6 Nov 1137 —5¾ Est. sales 350,289. Wed.’s sales 381,541 Wed.’s open int 659,914 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 55.10 55.87 53.13 55.77 +.14 Aug 53.90 54.90 52.08 54.83 +.10 Sep 52.99 54.22 51.57 54.17 +.07 Oct 53.35 53.90 51.40 53.85 +.09 Dec 53.48 53.81 51.36 53.76 +.10 Jan 53.22 53.67 51.34 53.64 +.14 Mar 53.07 53.38 51.19 53.35 +.11 May 52.48 53.18 51.11 53.14 +.10 Jul 52.60 52.99 50.94 52.93 +.13 Aug 50.87 52.58 50.87 52.58 +.15 Sep 50.64 52.17 50.54 52.13 +.17 Oct 51.54 51.64 50.20 51.57 +.21 Dec 51.01 51.60 49.76 51.42 +.22 Jan 51.34 +.21 Mar 51.24 +.21 May 51.17 +.19 Jul 51.16 +.17 Aug 51.02 +.13 Sep 50.86 +.12 Oct 50.60 +.11 Dec 50.79 +.19 Jul 50.70 +.19 Oct 50.69 +.19 Dec 50.55 +.19 Est. sales 236,178. Wed.’s sales 226,232 Wed.’s open int 505,271 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 438.00 439.40 423.80 424.70 —14.50 Aug 435.00 437.10 420.50 421.80 —15.50 Sep 433.50 434.50 417.60 418.80 —16.40 Oct 430.30 431.10 414.40 415.80 —16.40 Dec 431.60 432.00 413.90 416.00 —16.60 Jan 428.50 429.60 412.60 414.70 —15.80 Mar 419.60 420.30 405.70 407.60 —14.20 May 413.60 413.80 400.60 402.30 —13.30 Jul 413.40 413.40 400.20 402.00 —12.60 Aug 407.80 407.80 397.60 398.10 —12.00 Sep 401.90 401.90 390.80 392.70 —9.90 Oct 388.50 388.50 385.60 385.60 —8.40 Dec 386.60 388.70 382.80 384.50 —7.40 Jan 383.10 —7.10 Mar 379.40 —7.40 May 376.70 —7.90 Jul 377.60 —7.80 Aug 375.20 —7.80 Sep 373.70 —7.90 Oct 371.90 —7.90 Dec 372.50 —8.90 Jul 371.00 —8.90 Oct 371.00 —8.90 Dec 365.40 —8.90 Est. sales 217,724. Wed.’s sales 291,250 Wed.’s open int 515,592, up 7,774

