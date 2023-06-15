CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 629 665¼ 628¼ 661½ +31¼ Sep 640 676¼ 639 672¾ +31½ Dec 656 690¼ 654¾ 686¾ +29¾ Mar 671¼ 702½ 668¾ 699 +28 May 678¾ 710 678¾ 706¼ +27 Jul 685¾ 714¼ 684¼ 710½ +26¼ Sep 695¾ 719½ 695½ 719 +25¼ Dec 716 732½ 716 729¾ +24¼ Mar 738¼ +23¾ May 735¾ +23½ Jul 712½ +23½ Est. sales 171,065. Wed.’s sales 157,692 Wed.’s open int 380,773 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 608 626½ 607¼ 623¼ +15½ Sep 546 571 545½ 570 +25 Dec 549¾ 575 549¾ 574½ +25¼ Mar 558¼ 582¾ 558¼ 582¼ +24 May 563½ 585¾ 563¼ 585½ +22¾ Jul 564¼ 585¼ 564¼ 585 +21½ Sep 522 538 522 537½ +13½ Dec 517 530¾ 517 530¼ +13 Mar 528¾ 537¾ 528¾ 537¾ +13 May 540½ +13 Jul 541 +12¾ Sep 504 +12¾ Dec 491¾ 496½ 490¾ 496½ +9½ Jul 508¼ +9½ Dec 487 487 486¾ 486¾ +5 Est. sales 588,244. Wed.’s sales 500,640 Wed.’s open int 1,270,899 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 390¼ 407½ 386¼ 403¼ +14 Sep 391 408¾ 389¾ 403¾ +12¾ Dec 397½ 417¼ 393¾ 409¾ +13 Mar 420¼ 421 416½ 416½ +10¼ May 420¾ +10¼ Jul 413 +10¼ Sep 408¼ +10¼ Dec 408¼ +10¼ Mar 409¾ +10¼ May 415¾ +10¼ Jul 381¾ +10¼ Sep 397½ +10¼ Est. sales 930. Wed.’s sales 961 Wed.’s open int 4,234, up 23 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1389¾ 1432 1387½ 1428¼ +40 Aug 1318½ 1370¾ 1318½ 1368½ +50 Sep 1252¾ 1310½ 1251½ 1309 +57½ Nov 1240¾ 1295 1240¾ 1292¼ +52¼ Jan 1249½ 1301½ 1249½ 1298¾ +50 Mar 1241½ 1291¼ 1241½ 1287½ +42 May 1248 1287½ 1246½ 1282 +36 Jul 1249¾ 1288¼ 1249¾ 1282¾ +33¾ Aug 1266¾ +31 Sep 1225 1232¼ 1225 1232¼ +28¼ Nov 1193¾ 1222¾ 1192 1218¾ +27¼ Jan 1209½ 1220½ 1209½ 1220½ +27¾ Mar 1212¼ +27¾ May 1205¼ +27½ Jul 1207½ +27¼ Aug 1196¾ +27¼ Sep 1175¾ +27¼ Nov 1150 1173¼ 1150 1166¼ +23¾ Jul 1169¼ +23¾ Nov 1109 1131 1109 1129 +26¼ Est. sales 395,894. Wed.’s sales 303,257 Wed.’s open int 652,993 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 55.96 58.90 55.80 58.43 +2.47 Aug 54.98 57.84 54.80 57.45 +2.53 Sep 54.33 57.24 54.18 56.88 +2.59 Oct 53.88 56.86 53.74 56.56 +2.68 Dec 53.71 56.75 53.55 56.45 +2.74 Jan 53.51 56.51 53.39 56.18 +2.67 Mar 53.16 56.09 53.03 55.70 +2.54 May 52.71 55.62 52.71 55.25 +2.46 Jul 52.49 55.04 52.47 54.80 +2.40 Aug 54.28 +2.33 Sep 53.72 +2.24 Oct 53.09 +2.17 Dec 52.17 53.02 52.05 52.88 +2.09 Jan 52.79 +2.05 Mar 52.66 +2.03 May 52.58 +2.05 Jul 52.51 +2.05 Aug 52.32 +2.01 Sep 52.17 +2.00 Oct 51.90 +2.00 Dec 52.09 +2.05 Jul 52.00 +2.05 Oct 51.99 +2.05 Dec 51.85 +2.05 Est. sales 227,588. Wed.’s sales 155,542 Wed.’s open int 523,001 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 390.90 394.50 386.50 394.20 +4.50 Aug 386.70 390.90 383.50 390.40 +5.60 Sep 380.30 387.20 380.00 386.80 +7.90 Oct 376.10 383.50 375.50 383.30 +8.90 Dec 375.20 383.90 375.20 383.80 +9.20 Jan 374.10 381.80 373.70 381.70 +9.10 Mar 366.20 375.10 366.20 374.80 +8.30 May 364.60 371.30 364.60 370.90 +7.60 Jul 365.00 371.90 364.40 370.80 +7.10 Aug 363.50 370.80 363.50 368.80 +6.50 Sep 368.80 368.90 363.70 365.80 +5.60 Oct 363.60 363.60 360.50 362.30 +4.80 Dec 361.00 363.40 360.60 362.60 +4.00 Jan 361.80 +4.30 Mar 358.50 +4.10 May 356.90 +3.60 Jul 357.60 +3.80 Aug 355.00 +3.40 Sep 353.50 +3.20 Oct 351.70 +3.20 Dec 354.00 +2.60 Jul 352.50 +2.60 Oct 352.50 +2.60 Dec 346.90 +2.60 Est. sales 225,023. Wed.’s sales 203,675 Wed.’s open int 510,063

