The Associated Press

June 15, 2023, 3:15 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 629 665¼ 628¼ 661½ +31¼
Sep 640 676¼ 639 672¾ +31½
Dec 656 690¼ 654¾ 686¾ +29¾
Mar 671¼ 702½ 668¾ 699 +28
May 678¾ 710 678¾ 706¼ +27
Jul 685¾ 714¼ 684¼ 710½ +26¼
Sep 695¾ 719½ 695½ 719 +25¼
Dec 716 732½ 716 729¾ +24¼
Mar 738¼ +23¾
May 735¾ +23½
Jul 712½ +23½
Est. sales 171,065. Wed.’s sales 157,692
Wed.’s open int 380,773
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 608 626½ 607¼ 623¼ +15½
Sep 546 571 545½ 570 +25
Dec 549¾ 575 549¾ 574½ +25¼
Mar 558¼ 582¾ 558¼ 582¼ +24
May 563½ 585¾ 563¼ 585½ +22¾
Jul 564¼ 585¼ 564¼ 585 +21½
Sep 522 538 522 537½ +13½
Dec 517 530¾ 517 530¼ +13
Mar 528¾ 537¾ 528¾ 537¾ +13
May 540½ +13
Jul 541 +12¾
Sep 504 +12¾
Dec 491¾ 496½ 490¾ 496½ +9½
Jul 508¼ +9½
Dec 487 487 486¾ 486¾ +5
Est. sales 588,244. Wed.’s sales 500,640
Wed.’s open int 1,270,899
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 390¼ 407½ 386¼ 403¼ +14
Sep 391 408¾ 389¾ 403¾ +12¾
Dec 397½ 417¼ 393¾ 409¾ +13
Mar 420¼ 421 416½ 416½ +10¼
May 420¾ +10¼
Jul 413 +10¼
Sep 408¼ +10¼
Dec 408¼ +10¼
Mar 409¾ +10¼
May 415¾ +10¼
Jul 381¾ +10¼
Sep 397½ +10¼
Est. sales 930. Wed.’s sales 961
Wed.’s open int 4,234, up 23
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1389¾ 1432 1387½ 1428¼ +40
Aug 1318½ 1370¾ 1318½ 1368½ +50
Sep 1252¾ 1310½ 1251½ 1309 +57½
Nov 1240¾ 1295 1240¾ 1292¼ +52¼
Jan 1249½ 1301½ 1249½ 1298¾ +50
Mar 1241½ 1291¼ 1241½ 1287½ +42
May 1248 1287½ 1246½ 1282 +36
Jul 1249¾ 1288¼ 1249¾ 1282¾ +33¾
Aug 1266¾ +31
Sep 1225 1232¼ 1225 1232¼ +28¼
Nov 1193¾ 1222¾ 1192 1218¾ +27¼
Jan 1209½ 1220½ 1209½ 1220½ +27¾
Mar 1212¼ +27¾
May 1205¼ +27½
Jul 1207½ +27¼
Aug 1196¾ +27¼
Sep 1175¾ +27¼
Nov 1150 1173¼ 1150 1166¼ +23¾
Jul 1169¼ +23¾
Nov 1109 1131 1109 1129 +26¼
Est. sales 395,894. Wed.’s sales 303,257
Wed.’s open int 652,993
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 55.96 58.90 55.80 58.43 +2.47
Aug 54.98 57.84 54.80 57.45 +2.53
Sep 54.33 57.24 54.18 56.88 +2.59
Oct 53.88 56.86 53.74 56.56 +2.68
Dec 53.71 56.75 53.55 56.45 +2.74
Jan 53.51 56.51 53.39 56.18 +2.67
Mar 53.16 56.09 53.03 55.70 +2.54
May 52.71 55.62 52.71 55.25 +2.46
Jul 52.49 55.04 52.47 54.80 +2.40
Aug 54.28 +2.33
Sep 53.72 +2.24
Oct 53.09 +2.17
Dec 52.17 53.02 52.05 52.88 +2.09
Jan 52.79 +2.05
Mar 52.66 +2.03
May 52.58 +2.05
Jul 52.51 +2.05
Aug 52.32 +2.01
Sep 52.17 +2.00
Oct 51.90 +2.00
Dec 52.09 +2.05
Jul 52.00 +2.05
Oct 51.99 +2.05
Dec 51.85 +2.05
Est. sales 227,588. Wed.’s sales 155,542
Wed.’s open int 523,001
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 390.90 394.50 386.50 394.20 +4.50
Aug 386.70 390.90 383.50 390.40 +5.60
Sep 380.30 387.20 380.00 386.80 +7.90
Oct 376.10 383.50 375.50 383.30 +8.90
Dec 375.20 383.90 375.20 383.80 +9.20
Jan 374.10 381.80 373.70 381.70 +9.10
Mar 366.20 375.10 366.20 374.80 +8.30
May 364.60 371.30 364.60 370.90 +7.60
Jul 365.00 371.90 364.40 370.80 +7.10
Aug 363.50 370.80 363.50 368.80 +6.50
Sep 368.80 368.90 363.70 365.80 +5.60
Oct 363.60 363.60 360.50 362.30 +4.80
Dec 361.00 363.40 360.60 362.60 +4.00
Jan 361.80 +4.30
Mar 358.50 +4.10
May 356.90 +3.60
Jul 357.60 +3.80
Aug 355.00 +3.40
Sep 353.50 +3.20
Oct 351.70 +3.20
Dec 354.00 +2.60
Jul 352.50 +2.60
Oct 352.50 +2.60
Dec 346.90 +2.60
Est. sales 225,023. Wed.’s sales 203,675
Wed.’s open int 510,063

