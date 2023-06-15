CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|629
|665¼
|628¼
|661½
|+31¼
|Sep
|640
|676¼
|639
|672¾
|+31½
|Dec
|656
|690¼
|654¾
|686¾
|+29¾
|Mar
|671¼
|702½
|668¾
|699
|+28
|May
|678¾
|710
|678¾
|706¼
|+27
|Jul
|685¾
|714¼
|684¼
|710½
|+26¼
|Sep
|695¾
|719½
|695½
|719
|+25¼
|Dec
|716
|732½
|716
|729¾
|+24¼
|Mar
|738¼
|+23¾
|May
|735¾
|+23½
|Jul
|712½
|+23½
|Est. sales 171,065.
|Wed.’s sales 157,692
|Wed.’s open int 380,773
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|608
|626½
|607¼
|623¼
|+15½
|Sep
|546
|571
|545½
|570
|+25
|Dec
|549¾
|575
|549¾
|574½
|+25¼
|Mar
|558¼
|582¾
|558¼
|582¼
|+24
|May
|563½
|585¾
|563¼
|585½
|+22¾
|Jul
|564¼
|585¼
|564¼
|585
|+21½
|Sep
|522
|538
|522
|537½
|+13½
|Dec
|517
|530¾
|517
|530¼
|+13
|Mar
|528¾
|537¾
|528¾
|537¾
|+13
|May
|540½
|+13
|Jul
|541
|+12¾
|Sep
|504
|+12¾
|Dec
|491¾
|496½
|490¾
|496½
|+9½
|Jul
|508¼
|+9½
|Dec
|487
|487
|486¾
|486¾
|+5
|Est. sales 588,244.
|Wed.’s sales 500,640
|Wed.’s open int 1,270,899
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|390¼
|407½
|386¼
|403¼
|+14
|Sep
|391
|408¾
|389¾
|403¾
|+12¾
|Dec
|397½
|417¼
|393¾
|409¾
|+13
|Mar
|420¼
|421
|416½
|416½
|+10¼
|May
|420¾
|+10¼
|Jul
|413
|+10¼
|Sep
|408¼
|+10¼
|Dec
|408¼
|+10¼
|Mar
|409¾
|+10¼
|May
|415¾
|+10¼
|Jul
|381¾
|+10¼
|Sep
|397½
|+10¼
|Est. sales 930.
|Wed.’s sales 961
|Wed.’s open int 4,234,
|up 23
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1389¾
|1432
|1387½
|1428¼
|+40
|Aug
|1318½
|1370¾
|1318½
|1368½
|+50
|Sep
|1252¾
|1310½
|1251½
|1309
|+57½
|Nov
|1240¾
|1295
|1240¾
|1292¼
|+52¼
|Jan
|1249½
|1301½
|1249½
|1298¾
|+50
|Mar
|1241½
|1291¼
|1241½
|1287½
|+42
|May
|1248
|1287½
|1246½
|1282
|+36
|Jul
|1249¾
|1288¼
|1249¾
|1282¾
|+33¾
|Aug
|1266¾
|+31
|Sep
|1225
|1232¼
|1225
|1232¼
|+28¼
|Nov
|1193¾
|1222¾
|1192
|1218¾
|+27¼
|Jan
|1209½
|1220½
|1209½
|1220½
|+27¾
|Mar
|1212¼
|+27¾
|May
|1205¼
|+27½
|Jul
|1207½
|+27¼
|Aug
|1196¾
|+27¼
|Sep
|1175¾
|+27¼
|Nov
|1150
|1173¼
|1150
|1166¼
|+23¾
|Jul
|1169¼
|+23¾
|Nov
|1109
|1131
|1109
|1129
|+26¼
|Est. sales 395,894.
|Wed.’s sales 303,257
|Wed.’s open int 652,993
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|55.96
|58.90
|55.80
|58.43
|+2.47
|Aug
|54.98
|57.84
|54.80
|57.45
|+2.53
|Sep
|54.33
|57.24
|54.18
|56.88
|+2.59
|Oct
|53.88
|56.86
|53.74
|56.56
|+2.68
|Dec
|53.71
|56.75
|53.55
|56.45
|+2.74
|Jan
|53.51
|56.51
|53.39
|56.18
|+2.67
|Mar
|53.16
|56.09
|53.03
|55.70
|+2.54
|May
|52.71
|55.62
|52.71
|55.25
|+2.46
|Jul
|52.49
|55.04
|52.47
|54.80
|+2.40
|Aug
|54.28
|+2.33
|Sep
|53.72
|+2.24
|Oct
|53.09
|+2.17
|Dec
|52.17
|53.02
|52.05
|52.88
|+2.09
|Jan
|52.79
|+2.05
|Mar
|52.66
|+2.03
|May
|52.58
|+2.05
|Jul
|52.51
|+2.05
|Aug
|52.32
|+2.01
|Sep
|52.17
|+2.00
|Oct
|51.90
|+2.00
|Dec
|52.09
|+2.05
|Jul
|52.00
|+2.05
|Oct
|51.99
|+2.05
|Dec
|51.85
|+2.05
|Est. sales 227,588.
|Wed.’s sales 155,542
|Wed.’s open int 523,001
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|390.90
|394.50
|386.50
|394.20
|+4.50
|Aug
|386.70
|390.90
|383.50
|390.40
|+5.60
|Sep
|380.30
|387.20
|380.00
|386.80
|+7.90
|Oct
|376.10
|383.50
|375.50
|383.30
|+8.90
|Dec
|375.20
|383.90
|375.20
|383.80
|+9.20
|Jan
|374.10
|381.80
|373.70
|381.70
|+9.10
|Mar
|366.20
|375.10
|366.20
|374.80
|+8.30
|May
|364.60
|371.30
|364.60
|370.90
|+7.60
|Jul
|365.00
|371.90
|364.40
|370.80
|+7.10
|Aug
|363.50
|370.80
|363.50
|368.80
|+6.50
|Sep
|368.80
|368.90
|363.70
|365.80
|+5.60
|Oct
|363.60
|363.60
|360.50
|362.30
|+4.80
|Dec
|361.00
|363.40
|360.60
|362.60
|+4.00
|Jan
|361.80
|+4.30
|Mar
|358.50
|+4.10
|May
|356.90
|+3.60
|Jul
|357.60
|+3.80
|Aug
|355.00
|+3.40
|Sep
|353.50
|+3.20
|Oct
|351.70
|+3.20
|Dec
|354.00
|+2.60
|Jul
|352.50
|+2.60
|Oct
|352.50
|+2.60
|Dec
|346.90
|+2.60
|Est. sales 225,023.
|Wed.’s sales 203,675
|Wed.’s open int 510,063
