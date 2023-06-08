CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 616 629 611¼ 626¼ +9½ Sep 627¼ 641¼ 623¼ 639 +11¼ Dec 643½ 658½ 641¾ 656¼ +10¾ Mar 658¼ 672¾ 657¼ 670¾ +10¼ May 668½ 681 666¼ 679¾ +10¼ Jul 674 686 672¼ 685 +11 Sep 685¾ 695¼ 685¾ 694¾ +11¾ Dec 697¼ 706¾ 697¼ 706½ +12 Mar 704¾ 714¾ 703½ 714¾ +12 May 712½ +11¾ Jul 693¼ +11¾ Est. sales 179,322. Wed.’s sales 159,309 Wed.’s open int 397,117 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 600 613¼ 595¼ 610¼ +6 Sep 521 529½ 514½ 528½ +3½ Dec 526 533½ 520¼ 533 +2¼ Mar 535½ 543¾ 530¼ 543¼ +2½ May 539¼ 549¼ 536 548¼ +2 Jul 542 550½ 538¼ 549½ +1½ Sep 510 518 503½ 516¼ +4½ Dec 502 510¾ 496½ 509¼ +5¼ Mar 515 518½ 512½ 517½ +5¾ May 520¼ +5¾ Jul 520¾ +5½ Sep 483¾ +5½ Dec 474 480½ 473¾ 480½ +4½ Jul 492¼ +4½ Dec 468 475¼ 467 475¼ +4½ Est. sales 399,158. Wed.’s sales 355,666 Wed.’s open int 1,307,158 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 344 361¼ 338½ 356¼ +12 Sep 342¼ 361¾ 342¼ 359½ +10¾ Dec 346¾ 368 346¾ 363¾ +11¾ Mar 378½ 378½ 372½ 372½ +11¼ May 376¾ +11¼ Jul 369 +11¼ Sep 364¼ +11¼ Dec 364¼ +11¼ Mar 365¾ +11¼ May 371¾ +11¼ Jul 337¾ +11¼ Sep 353½ +11¼ Est. sales 671. Wed.’s sales 671 Wed.’s open int 4,384 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1358 1371¾ 1352 1363¼ +2½ Aug 1265¼ 1281¼ 1258½ 1279¼ +12 Sep 1188 1203¾ 1179 1202¼ +12½ Nov 1175 1190½ 1167 1189 +10½ Jan 1185¼ 1199¾ 1176¼ 1198¼ +10¾ Mar 1181¾ 1198 1175¼ 1197 +11½ May 1182 1200 1179 1199¼ +11½ Jul 1188¼ 1204 1182½ 1203¼ +11½ Aug 1190 +11¾ Sep 1159¼ +12 Nov 1132¾ 1147 1128 1146¾ +12¼ Jan 1147½ 1148¼ 1147 1148¼ +12 Mar 1140¾ +12 May 1133½ +12 Jul 1136½ +12 Aug 1125¾ +12 Sep 1107½ +12 Nov 1105 1106¾ 1105 1106¾ +10¾ Jul 1109¾ +10¾ Nov 1065 1076¼ 1065 1076¼ +10¾ Est. sales 304,894. Wed.’s sales 274,240 Wed.’s open int 678,317, up 9,194 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 50.54 52.75 50.35 52.50 +2.03 Aug 50.04 51.76 49.84 51.58 +1.59 Sep 49.66 51.14 49.42 50.98 +1.40 Oct 49.17 50.63 49.00 50.49 +1.36 Dec 48.94 50.39 48.72 50.24 +1.33 Jan 48.77 50.18 48.58 50.08 +1.30 Mar 48.60 49.93 48.47 49.86 +1.25 May 48.51 49.69 48.26 49.63 +1.24 Jul 48.33 49.43 48.01 49.38 +1.22 Aug 48.51 49.06 48.51 49.06 +1.23 Sep 48.17 48.71 48.17 48.71 +1.25 Oct 47.84 48.36 47.69 48.36 +1.29 Dec 46.87 48.26 46.87 48.26 +1.32 Jan 48.16 +1.28 Mar 48.09 +1.26 May 47.99 +1.25 Jul 47.88 +1.21 Aug 47.72 +1.26 Sep 47.58 +1.25 Oct 47.31 +1.25 Dec 47.52 +1.21 Jul 47.43 +1.21 Oct 47.42 +1.21 Dec 47.28 +1.21 Est. sales 227,973. Wed.’s sales 215,600 Wed.’s open int 530,676 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 404.70 408.40 401.00 404.00 —1.20 Aug 394.60 396.90 391.20 393.90 —1.30 Sep 381.30 382.40 377.70 380.30 —1.20 Oct 368.10 369.30 365.10 368.00 —.80 Dec 365.40 366.60 362.40 365.50 —.30 Jan 362.50 363.70 359.80 363.10 +.10 Mar 356.00 357.50 353.50 356.80 +.50 May 352.30 354.40 350.00 353.60 +.90 Jul 352.10 355.00 349.80 353.70 +1.30 Aug 350.00 352.10 348.80 352.10 +1.70 Sep 347.40 351.60 346.50 349.70 +1.90 Oct 342.00 349.00 342.00 346.90 +1.60 Dec 342.00 348.10 342.00 347.70 +2.90 Jan 347.10 +3.30 Mar 343.20 +2.90 May 343.50 +4.60 Jul 343.90 +4.20 Aug 341.80 +4.10 Sep 340.60 +4.00 Oct 339.10 +3.90 Dec 341.50 +3.80 Jul 340.00 +3.80 Oct 340.00 +3.80 Dec 334.40 +3.80 Est. sales 210,068. Wed.’s sales 192,180 Wed.’s open int 505,163, up 10,199

