CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|616
|629
|611¼
|626¼
|+9½
|Sep
|627¼
|641¼
|623¼
|639
|+11¼
|Dec
|643½
|658½
|641¾
|656¼
|+10¾
|Mar
|658¼
|672¾
|657¼
|670¾
|+10¼
|May
|668½
|681
|666¼
|679¾
|+10¼
|Jul
|674
|686
|672¼
|685
|+11
|Sep
|685¾
|695¼
|685¾
|694¾
|+11¾
|Dec
|697¼
|706¾
|697¼
|706½
|+12
|Mar
|704¾
|714¾
|703½
|714¾
|+12
|May
|712½
|+11¾
|Jul
|693¼
|+11¾
|Est. sales 179,322.
|Wed.’s sales 159,309
|Wed.’s open int 397,117
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|600
|613¼
|595¼
|610¼
|+6
|Sep
|521
|529½
|514½
|528½
|+3½
|Dec
|526
|533½
|520¼
|533
|+2¼
|Mar
|535½
|543¾
|530¼
|543¼
|+2½
|May
|539¼
|549¼
|536
|548¼
|+2
|Jul
|542
|550½
|538¼
|549½
|+1½
|Sep
|510
|518
|503½
|516¼
|+4½
|Dec
|502
|510¾
|496½
|509¼
|+5¼
|Mar
|515
|518½
|512½
|517½
|+5¾
|May
|520¼
|+5¾
|Jul
|520¾
|+5½
|Sep
|483¾
|+5½
|Dec
|474
|480½
|473¾
|480½
|+4½
|Jul
|492¼
|+4½
|Dec
|468
|475¼
|467
|475¼
|+4½
|Est. sales 399,158.
|Wed.’s sales 355,666
|Wed.’s open int 1,307,158
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|344
|361¼
|338½
|356¼
|+12
|Sep
|342¼
|361¾
|342¼
|359½
|+10¾
|Dec
|346¾
|368
|346¾
|363¾
|+11¾
|Mar
|378½
|378½
|372½
|372½
|+11¼
|May
|376¾
|+11¼
|Jul
|369
|+11¼
|Sep
|364¼
|+11¼
|Dec
|364¼
|+11¼
|Mar
|365¾
|+11¼
|May
|371¾
|+11¼
|Jul
|337¾
|+11¼
|Sep
|353½
|+11¼
|Est. sales 671.
|Wed.’s sales 671
|Wed.’s open int 4,384
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1358
|1371¾
|1352
|1363¼
|+2½
|Aug
|1265¼
|1281¼
|1258½
|1279¼
|+12
|Sep
|1188
|1203¾
|1179
|1202¼
|+12½
|Nov
|1175
|1190½
|1167
|1189
|+10½
|Jan
|1185¼
|1199¾
|1176¼
|1198¼
|+10¾
|Mar
|1181¾
|1198
|1175¼
|1197
|+11½
|May
|1182
|1200
|1179
|1199¼
|+11½
|Jul
|1188¼
|1204
|1182½
|1203¼
|+11½
|Aug
|1190
|+11¾
|Sep
|1159¼
|+12
|Nov
|1132¾
|1147
|1128
|1146¾
|+12¼
|Jan
|1147½
|1148¼
|1147
|1148¼
|+12
|Mar
|1140¾
|+12
|May
|1133½
|+12
|Jul
|1136½
|+12
|Aug
|1125¾
|+12
|Sep
|1107½
|+12
|Nov
|1105
|1106¾
|1105
|1106¾
|+10¾
|Jul
|1109¾
|+10¾
|Nov
|1065
|1076¼
|1065
|1076¼
|+10¾
|Est. sales 304,894.
|Wed.’s sales 274,240
|Wed.’s open int 678,317,
|up 9,194
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|50.54
|52.75
|50.35
|52.50
|+2.03
|Aug
|50.04
|51.76
|49.84
|51.58
|+1.59
|Sep
|49.66
|51.14
|49.42
|50.98
|+1.40
|Oct
|49.17
|50.63
|49.00
|50.49
|+1.36
|Dec
|48.94
|50.39
|48.72
|50.24
|+1.33
|Jan
|48.77
|50.18
|48.58
|50.08
|+1.30
|Mar
|48.60
|49.93
|48.47
|49.86
|+1.25
|May
|48.51
|49.69
|48.26
|49.63
|+1.24
|Jul
|48.33
|49.43
|48.01
|49.38
|+1.22
|Aug
|48.51
|49.06
|48.51
|49.06
|+1.23
|Sep
|48.17
|48.71
|48.17
|48.71
|+1.25
|Oct
|47.84
|48.36
|47.69
|48.36
|+1.29
|Dec
|46.87
|48.26
|46.87
|48.26
|+1.32
|Jan
|48.16
|+1.28
|Mar
|48.09
|+1.26
|May
|47.99
|+1.25
|Jul
|47.88
|+1.21
|Aug
|47.72
|+1.26
|Sep
|47.58
|+1.25
|Oct
|47.31
|+1.25
|Dec
|47.52
|+1.21
|Jul
|47.43
|+1.21
|Oct
|47.42
|+1.21
|Dec
|47.28
|+1.21
|Est. sales 227,973.
|Wed.’s sales 215,600
|Wed.’s open int 530,676
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|404.70
|408.40
|401.00
|404.00
|—1.20
|Aug
|394.60
|396.90
|391.20
|393.90
|—1.30
|Sep
|381.30
|382.40
|377.70
|380.30
|—1.20
|Oct
|368.10
|369.30
|365.10
|368.00
|—.80
|Dec
|365.40
|366.60
|362.40
|365.50
|—.30
|Jan
|362.50
|363.70
|359.80
|363.10
|+.10
|Mar
|356.00
|357.50
|353.50
|356.80
|+.50
|May
|352.30
|354.40
|350.00
|353.60
|+.90
|Jul
|352.10
|355.00
|349.80
|353.70
|+1.30
|Aug
|350.00
|352.10
|348.80
|352.10
|+1.70
|Sep
|347.40
|351.60
|346.50
|349.70
|+1.90
|Oct
|342.00
|349.00
|342.00
|346.90
|+1.60
|Dec
|342.00
|348.10
|342.00
|347.70
|+2.90
|Jan
|347.10
|+3.30
|Mar
|343.20
|+2.90
|May
|343.50
|+4.60
|Jul
|343.90
|+4.20
|Aug
|341.80
|+4.10
|Sep
|340.60
|+4.00
|Oct
|339.10
|+3.90
|Dec
|341.50
|+3.80
|Jul
|340.00
|+3.80
|Oct
|340.00
|+3.80
|Dec
|334.40
|+3.80
|Est. sales 210,068.
|Wed.’s sales 192,180
|Wed.’s open int 505,163,
|up 10,199
