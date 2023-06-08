NEW LAWS: Guns, Botox, drones in Virginia | Gas tax hike in Maryland | Marijuana laws | Move Over law
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Close

Close

The Associated Press

June 8, 2023, 3:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 616 629 611¼ 626¼ +9½
Sep 627¼ 641¼ 623¼ 639 +11¼
Dec 643½ 658½ 641¾ 656¼ +10¾
Mar 658¼ 672¾ 657¼ 670¾ +10¼
May 668½ 681 666¼ 679¾ +10¼
Jul 674 686 672¼ 685 +11
Sep 685¾ 695¼ 685¾ 694¾ +11¾
Dec 697¼ 706¾ 697¼ 706½ +12
Mar 704¾ 714¾ 703½ 714¾ +12
May 712½ +11¾
Jul 693¼ +11¾
Est. sales 179,322. Wed.’s sales 159,309
Wed.’s open int 397,117
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 600 613¼ 595¼ 610¼ +6
Sep 521 529½ 514½ 528½ +3½
Dec 526 533½ 520¼ 533 +2¼
Mar 535½ 543¾ 530¼ 543¼ +2½
May 539¼ 549¼ 536 548¼ +2
Jul 542 550½ 538¼ 549½ +1½
Sep 510 518 503½ 516¼ +4½
Dec 502 510¾ 496½ 509¼ +5¼
Mar 515 518½ 512½ 517½ +5¾
May 520¼ +5¾
Jul 520¾ +5½
Sep 483¾ +5½
Dec 474 480½ 473¾ 480½ +4½
Jul 492¼ +4½
Dec 468 475¼ 467 475¼ +4½
Est. sales 399,158. Wed.’s sales 355,666
Wed.’s open int 1,307,158
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 344 361¼ 338½ 356¼ +12
Sep 342¼ 361¾ 342¼ 359½ +10¾
Dec 346¾ 368 346¾ 363¾ +11¾
Mar 378½ 378½ 372½ 372½ +11¼
May 376¾ +11¼
Jul 369 +11¼
Sep 364¼ +11¼
Dec 364¼ +11¼
Mar 365¾ +11¼
May 371¾ +11¼
Jul 337¾ +11¼
Sep 353½ +11¼
Est. sales 671. Wed.’s sales 671
Wed.’s open int 4,384
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1358 1371¾ 1352 1363¼ +2½
Aug 1265¼ 1281¼ 1258½ 1279¼ +12
Sep 1188 1203¾ 1179 1202¼ +12½
Nov 1175 1190½ 1167 1189 +10½
Jan 1185¼ 1199¾ 1176¼ 1198¼ +10¾
Mar 1181¾ 1198 1175¼ 1197 +11½
May 1182 1200 1179 1199¼ +11½
Jul 1188¼ 1204 1182½ 1203¼ +11½
Aug 1190 +11¾
Sep 1159¼ +12
Nov 1132¾ 1147 1128 1146¾ +12¼
Jan 1147½ 1148¼ 1147 1148¼ +12
Mar 1140¾ +12
May 1133½ +12
Jul 1136½ +12
Aug 1125¾ +12
Sep 1107½ +12
Nov 1105 1106¾ 1105 1106¾ +10¾
Jul 1109¾ +10¾
Nov 1065 1076¼ 1065 1076¼ +10¾
Est. sales 304,894. Wed.’s sales 274,240
Wed.’s open int 678,317, up 9,194
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 50.54 52.75 50.35 52.50 +2.03
Aug 50.04 51.76 49.84 51.58 +1.59
Sep 49.66 51.14 49.42 50.98 +1.40
Oct 49.17 50.63 49.00 50.49 +1.36
Dec 48.94 50.39 48.72 50.24 +1.33
Jan 48.77 50.18 48.58 50.08 +1.30
Mar 48.60 49.93 48.47 49.86 +1.25
May 48.51 49.69 48.26 49.63 +1.24
Jul 48.33 49.43 48.01 49.38 +1.22
Aug 48.51 49.06 48.51 49.06 +1.23
Sep 48.17 48.71 48.17 48.71 +1.25
Oct 47.84 48.36 47.69 48.36 +1.29
Dec 46.87 48.26 46.87 48.26 +1.32
Jan 48.16 +1.28
Mar 48.09 +1.26
May 47.99 +1.25
Jul 47.88 +1.21
Aug 47.72 +1.26
Sep 47.58 +1.25
Oct 47.31 +1.25
Dec 47.52 +1.21
Jul 47.43 +1.21
Oct 47.42 +1.21
Dec 47.28 +1.21
Est. sales 227,973. Wed.’s sales 215,600
Wed.’s open int 530,676
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 404.70 408.40 401.00 404.00 —1.20
Aug 394.60 396.90 391.20 393.90 —1.30
Sep 381.30 382.40 377.70 380.30 —1.20
Oct 368.10 369.30 365.10 368.00 —.80
Dec 365.40 366.60 362.40 365.50 —.30
Jan 362.50 363.70 359.80 363.10 +.10
Mar 356.00 357.50 353.50 356.80 +.50
May 352.30 354.40 350.00 353.60 +.90
Jul 352.10 355.00 349.80 353.70 +1.30
Aug 350.00 352.10 348.80 352.10 +1.70
Sep 347.40 351.60 346.50 349.70 +1.90
Oct 342.00 349.00 342.00 346.90 +1.60
Dec 342.00 348.10 342.00 347.70 +2.90
Jan 347.10 +3.30
Mar 343.20 +2.90
May 343.50 +4.60
Jul 343.90 +4.20
Aug 341.80 +4.10
Sep 340.60 +4.00
Oct 339.10 +3.90
Dec 341.50 +3.80
Jul 340.00 +3.80
Oct 340.00 +3.80
Dec 334.40 +3.80
Est. sales 210,068. Wed.’s sales 192,180
Wed.’s open int 505,163, up 10,199

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up