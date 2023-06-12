Catalent: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Monday reported a loss of $227 million in…

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Monday reported a loss of $227 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Somerset, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.26. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The maker of drug delivery technologies posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $930.4 million.

Catalent expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.22 billion to $4.33 billion.

