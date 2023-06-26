Carnival: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Monday reported a loss of $407 million in its fiscal…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Monday reported a loss of $407 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $4.91 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Carnival expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 77 cents.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 20 cents per share to a loss of 8 cents per share.

Carnival shares have climbed 96% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 13%. The stock has climbed 46% in the last 12 months.

