Calavo: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $244.7 million in the period.

